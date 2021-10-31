Luna says Petrobras complies with the law, and the state chooses what to do with dividends | Companies

THE Petrobras cannot make public policies, said the president of the state-owned company, Joaquim Silva and Luna , at a press conference this Friday, in reference to criticism of the increase in fuel prices practiced by the company. The executive added, however, that the State can choose what to do with the dividends it receives from the State. Silva e Luna also recalled that the increase in the price of a barrel of oil occurs on the international market.

“The whole world is suffering from the effects of the pandemic. In Brazil, these effects were aggravated by the water crisis. All of this impacted the economy and commodity prices in general, including oil. Petrobras does not control this price”, said the president.

Silva e Luna also pointed out that the company will continue to follow the laws regarding its operations in the fuel market and said he sees a lack of knowledge in society about what the oil company can do.

“There are, in Brazil, laws that establish how Petrobras must act. This was a decision by the legislator, not Petrobras. As public managers, we cannot act outside the law. The biggest contribution we can make to society is the payment of taxes and dividends, and we have done that,” he said.

The president of the state-owned company also said that the company is sensitive to social issues.

“We are sensitive to everything, especially the neediest families. We suffer when we have to announce a price increase and we only do this when we need it, to avoid shortages. We are not insensitive, we have social responsibility, but we have to comply with the law”, he added.

Rodrigo Araújo, financial and investor relations director, adds that Petrobras does not generate results to retain them, but rather to distribute them to society.

“Society, through the participation of the Union, is the biggest beneficiary of the distribution of the company’s results”, he highlighted.

The executive recalled that the company is recovering from a challenging scenario and recalled that the state-owned company is managing to reduce indebtedness, while increasing the payment of dividends.

Asked if he feels pressured regarding criticisms about the pricing policy, Silva e Luna said no. “But I receive impacts and I see how Petrobras can be more sensitive to what is happening,” he said. In this sense, Silva e Luna said that the company “is attentive” to projects under discussion in the government that aim to reduce price volatility.

“Everything that impacts society impacts the company. We are not oblivious to any of this”, added the president of the state-owned company.

The director of institutional relations and sustainability, Roberto Ardenghy, also confirmed that the company is open to dialogue with authorities about possible programs to reduce fuel volatility. “We can eventually support public policies, but always within our governance,” said Ardenghy.

Petrobras started conversations with entities in the area of ​​social responsibility and potential partners for the canister gas (LPG) donation program announced last month, according to Roberto Ardenghy, institutional relations and sustainability director.

“The objective is for the resources to be increased with the participation of other companies, whether from the energy sector or from other segments. We are currently finalizing these partnerships, we are progressing well, the reception was very positive”, said Ardenghy.

In all, the company will allocate R$300 million to support needy communities in the acquisition of LPG. The director recalled that, with this, the company more than doubled resources for the area of ​​social responsibility.

“There is no insensitivity about the social aspect of our activities, on the contrary,” he said.

The discussion about an eventual privatization of Petrobras it is up to Congress, and the company will continue to comply with what legislators decide, said Petrobras’ attorney-general, Taísa Maciel.

In recent days, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, stated that the privatization of the oil company would have “entered the radar” of the government.

The Petrobras lawyer recalled that since 1997 the company has been operating in free competition with the market. The date refers to the breaking of the state-owned company’s monopoly on the country’s oil market.

“We have to act in a way to compete, this is how we have to act to comply with the constitutional principle of free enterprise”, he said.