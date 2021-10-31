Madson and João Paulo decide, Santos wins the Athletico and breathes in Brasileirão

Santos beat Athletico 1-0 this Saturday, at Arena da Baixada, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. The goal was scored again by Madson.

Peixe opened the scoring at the beginning of the second half and suffered too much to win. Hurricane hit the post and stopped in good saves by goalkeeper João Paulo.

With the victory, Santos jumps to 11th place, with 35 points, and awaits the other results of the round. Athletico was overtaken and is now 13th, with 34.

Athletico will return to the field to face Flamengo again on Tuesday, at Arena da Baixada, in a postponed game of the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship. Santos will only play against Palmeiras on the 7th, at Vila Belmiro, for the 30th round.

THE GAME

The first half was very busy at Arena da Baixada. Athletico had more possession, but Santos, well organized, was dangerous on counterattacks.

The first big chance came from CAP, with Pedro Rocha’s header for João Paulo’s incredible defense in the 14th minute. It was defender Zé Ivaldo who came up to cross.

O Peixe responded at 24, when Lucas Braga stole and played for Felipe Jonatan to cross low. Marcos Guilherme anticipated well on the first stick, but kicked it out.

In the 29th minute, Santos arrived on a new counterattack. Lucas Braga launched Diego Tardelli on projection, but goalkeeper Santos was smart and closed the angle. The cavadinha stopped at Atletican. In that corner, Felipe Jonatan crossed and Danilo Boza, alone, headed over.

SECOND TIME

At two minutes, Santos opened the scoring. And again in Madson’s aerial game. Marcos Guilherme crossed and the right-back swelled the net with a header. 1 to 0.

In the 5th minute, Athletico almost tied. Christian crossed and Terans, alone in the small area, finished with a cart and the ball went up too far. A glaring failure of the Santos defense.

At 11, Hurricane arrived again. Robson punched awkwardly and Marcinho, with his left leg, hit the ball nicely and the ball scraped the crossbar. Joao Paulo just looked. In the 16th minute, Erick kicked, João rebounded and Danilo Boza cut in a providential way on the rebound.

Athletico continued under the pressure and forced João Paulo to make another great save with Zé Ivaldo’s header. At 30, Renato Kayzer hit the crossbar in a new head shot.

In the 35th minute, Santos finally pulled a counterattack with Lucas Braga. The attacker got the cut, but kicked with a chew and goalkeeper Santos arrived before Raniel.

At 46, João Paulo performed another miracle face to face with Terans. In the final minutes, Athletico continued on top, but Peixe managed, with little judgment, to guarantee a fundamental result against relegation in the Brazilian Championship.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC 1 x 0 SANTOS

Local: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Date: October 30, 2021

Schedule: 17h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (SC)

Yellow cards: Athlete: Ze Ivaldo. Saints: João Paulo and Vinicius Balieiro

Public: 7196

GOAL:

saints: Madson, 2 minutes into Q2

ATHLETIC: Saints; Zé Ivaldo, Nicolas Hernández (Nikão) and Thiago Heleno; Marcinho (Khellven), Erick (Léo Cittadini), Christian and Abner Vinicius; Pedro Rocha (Bissoli), Terans and Renato Kayzer

Technician: Alberto Valentine

SAINTS: John Paul; Danilo Boza, Robson and Emiliano Velázquez (Wagner Palha); Madson, Vinicius Balieiro, Felipe Jonatan (Carlos Sánchez), Marcos Guilherme (Pará) and Lucas Braga; Angelo (Moraes) and Diego Tardelli (Raniel)

Technician: Fabio Carille