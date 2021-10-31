Madson is the one who scored the most with his head in Brasileirão since 2019

Santos had an unlikely hero in the last two rounds of the Brasileirão to get away from the relegation zone: Madson. Back in the starting lineup after a period away to deal with a pubic problem, the right back scored twice and assisted in the streak victories over Fluminense, 2-0, and over Athletico Paranaense, yesterday (31) 1-0, participating directly in all team goals. And the goals came out exactly in a player’s specialty: the aerial ball.

Interestingly, that quality was exactly appearing at Athletico, victim of this weekend. Before his time at the club from Paraná, in 2019, Madson had only four goals in his career: two for ABC, one for Vasco and one for Grêmio. All noted with their feet. At the Paraná club, in just one year, there were five balls in the net, four of which were headed.

Now, of the nine goals scored by the lateral since he arrived at Peixe, at the beginning of last year, seven were on that basis. An expressive number not only within the squad, but in all Brazilian football. With 11 goals, Madson is the player who most often scored the net this way since the 2019 Brazilian Championship.

More headed goals in Brasileirão since 2019: