Magalu and medical startups promote initiative in support of Pink October

At healthtechs (health startups) BenCorp and Saúde da Gente partnered with Magazine Luiza for Outubro Rosa, the name of the annual awareness campaign on the fight against breast cancer. It will be a series of prevention actions for around 1,600 employees of the store chain until December.

The action will be focused on Magalu professionals over 45 years of age and who do not have health insurance. They will be offered a mammogram by the accredited network of Saúde da Gente, which has more than 3,000 clinics and laboratories throughout Brazil. In addition, the women attended will undergo a medical consultation via telemedicine and will receive a complete diagnosis of their breasts.

Employees at the Franca and Arena stores, in São Paulo, will also receive an evaluation from startup Linda with thermography (heat map) and artificial intelligence to perform a pre-exam of the breasts and point out suspicions of lesions that could develop into cancer. The test, says the startup, is fast, non-invasive, painless and that it anticipates the evolution of possible tumors. There will also be a medical appointment after the exam.

“This action is intended to encourage self-care and warn about disease prevention. Support for the cause that can save the lives of millions of women”, says Luis Chicani, CEO of Saúde da Gente and founder of BenCorp, companies of the Lac 44 group.

According to an estimate by the National Cancer Institute (INCA), this year breast cancer has already registered more than 66,200 new cases in Brazil. In São Paulo alone, there were 18,280 incidences. Breast self-examination is one of the most important precautions to investigate future tumors; some apps help you do it, in addition to providing other tips and information.