Magazine highlights reconstruction of Botafogo, S/A and partnership with XP: ‘It’s a case of celebrating as the title of Libertadores’

“Do you know that Botafogo? Died! Meet the new!“. This is how “IstoÉ Dinheiro” magazine titles an article published this week about the transformation of the club into S/A, the changes under the management of CEO Jorge Braga and the partnership with XP Investimentos to seek a new “owner”.

The report highlights measures taken by the CEO to reduce costs, optimize revenue and try to reduce the hole in the club’s accounts, while Glorioso looks for new money to stay alive.

– We literally went line by line (in contracts). On top of them all. Among large contracts alone, we renegotiated 100. This year, our biggest challenge is survival – stated Jorge Braga.

Despite the downgrade to Series B, Botafogo this year will reduce the hole in the accounts by 53%. In 2020, the club had a negative result of R$ 129 million. For 2021, the forecast is of a BRL 60 million shortfall, with BRL 117 million in revenue (against BRL 166 million in 2020) and BRL 177 million in expenses (BRL 295 million last year).

– Companies go bankrupt not for lack of equity, but for the result of cash – recalled the CEO alvinegro.

The article highlights the process of “rebranding” – repositioning of a brand in the market – of the club and that a reconstruction process is underway. And it ends like this: “Your fan may not know it yet, but it’s a case of celebrating as a Libertadores title.“