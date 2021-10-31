Man adopts exotic lifestyle and starts eating raw animal testicles

American businessman Brian Johnson decided to radically change his life together with his family. After a severe case of allergy in their two children, they decided to adopt a caveman-like lifestyle, with a somewhat exotic diet.

“My wife and I were determined to confront the cause of the problem and we didn’t want to test our luck again. We had already tried everything and that’s when our journey began”, said Johnson, who cut the consumption of processed foods and started to eat fruits, vegetables and animal parts.

Although animal proteins are ingested by many people around the world, Johnson’s family has decided to consume parts that are not so popular with people, such as the testicles of animals that he hunts.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

Johnson and his family also consume the liver and marrow of the animals that the businessman hunts. And everything is eaten raw. According to him, social norms are just norms, and the important thing is to get out of the comfort zone.

On social media, Johnson is known as “Liver King” (King of the liver, in free translation). In addition to eating, the family also changed other habits, such as exercising more, taking ice baths and being exposed to more sun.

