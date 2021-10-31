Man with knife attacks passengers in Tokyo train | World

A man with a knife attacked passengers on a train this Sunday (31) in Tokyo. The attacker has been arrested and is being investigated, according to local media.
According to Japanese public television NHK, at least 10 passengers were injured, including a 60-year-old man who was unconscious after being stabbed.
The attacker was 24 years old and was dressed in a costume of the Joker, the villain in the Batman stories, according to Reuters. Witnesses also said the man spread fluid across the train and started a fire.
The attack took place near Kokuryo station. Images shared on social media showed several firefighters, police and paramedics rescuing passengers, and people fleeing from carriages through the window.
Passengers flee through train car windows after knife attack on Tokyo train. — Photo: Twitter/@SIZ33 via REUTERS
The attack was the second involving a knife on a Tokyo train in two months.
In August, the day before the closing ceremony of the Olympics, a 36-year-old man stabbed 10 passengers, the Associated Press agency notes.