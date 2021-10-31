Manchester City loses to Crystal Palace at home with ‘slop’ and Laporte is sent off

Playing with one player less throughout the second half, Manchester City lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace inside Etihad Stadium, in a duel for the 10th round of the Premier League

After drop in the last 16 of the English League Cup in the middle of the week, the Manchester City returned to finish a game with the bitter taste in his mouth. This Saturday (30), Pep Guardiola’s team was defeated 2-0 by the Crystal Palace inside Etihad Stadium, in a duel for the 10th round of the Premier League.

The goals of the match were tagged by Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher

Even pushed by fans at home, the Citizens again suffered from aiming. Proof of that? Possession of the ball above 70% in the first half and nine submissions, but only one in goal.

Opportunities were much better taken advantage of by the visitors’ sides.

Taking advantage of Aymeric Laporte’s blunder in the ball, Palace took and set up a fatal attack, which stopped at Zaha’s feet. Cross kick and no chance for Ederson.

The defender completed the first half in the final minutes, when he only managed to stop Zaha with a foul. As he was the last man on defense, he ended up getting the red card.

With one less, Guardiola’s team returned to the second half trying to press, but still suffering from the aim.

After ‘hammering’, the Citizens managed to reach a draw with Gabriel Jesus, who stretched to send it into the net after a cross in the measure of Phil Foden, who got rid of the defense with a throw of pure skill.

The move, however, was canceled after review of the VAR indicating an irregular position of the midfielder during the rally.

If the home team had problems scoring, Palace excelled in precision. At 43 in the second half, the ball was well worked in the attack and a fatal shot by Gallagher, who scored to close the score for the visitors.

Championship situation

With the victory won away from home, Crystal Palace moves away from the relegation zone and reaches 12 points in the Premier League, closing the game in 13th place.

Manchester City parks at 20 points, but will hardly lose the 3rd position during the course of the round.

The guy: Wilfried Zaha

Author of the first goal of the match in a poisonous shot, Wilfried Zaha made Pep Guardiola’s defense hell and even provoked the expulsion of Aymeric Laporte at the end of the first half. It was the guy from the Palace at Etihad Stadium.

Sorry: Aymeric Laporte

Unarmed at the ball, he ended up giving Crystal Palace the chance to open the scoreboard at the beginning of the first half. Inattention that cost Pep Guardiola’s team dearly.

As if the mess wasn’t enough, he ended up expelled at the end of the initial stage after lacking in Zaha being the last man.

upcoming games

After this weekend’s match, Manchester City turns their attention to UEFA Champions League. On Wednesday (03), the team receives the Brugge inside Etihad Stadium. Next game for the Premier League is simply the derby against the Manchester United, on Saturday (06).

Crystal Palace returns to the field only next Saturday, when it receives the Wolverhampton inside Selhurst Park Stadium, for the Premier League.

Datasheet

MANCHESTER CITY 0 X 2 CRYSTAL PALACE

GOALS: Wilfried Zaha (6′) and Conor Gallagher (88′) for Crystal Palace

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte and Cancelo (Mahrez); Rodri, Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne (Stones); Foden, Grealish (Sterling) and Gabriel Jesus. TECHNICIAN: Pep Guardiola

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi and Mitchell; Kouyaté, Gallagher and McArthur; Ayew (Benteke), Édouard (Schlupp) and Zaha. TECHNICIAN: Patrick Vieira