Mancini meets Grêmio fans’ wishes in a related list; see probable lineup and where to watch against Palmeiras

Highlights in the title of Brasileirão de Aspirantes on Ceará in the middle of the week, which had the presence of Vagner Mancini in person at the Arena, the young Pedro Lucas and Elias – as they were so often requested by the fans – appear in the list of related to the game against Palmeiras, this Sunday, at 4 pm, by Brasileirão.

In addition to the duo, the highlight is that of defender Pedro Geromel, who has recovered from a foot injury. He re-forms the old and historic duo with Walter Kannemann. In terms of embezzlement, Mancini will not have suspended Luiz Fernando, Rafinha, Paulo Miranda, Ferreira and Borja.

Check out the Grêmio related list:

Check out the list of related by coach Vagner Mancini for the match against Palmeiras, for the 29th round of the #Brasileirão2021. ⚽🇪🇪 #GRExPAL #Let’s Tricolor pic.twitter.com/sk8bzqSieT — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) October 30, 2021

Grêmio x Palmeiras Service:

Probable Guild

Brenno; Vanderson, Geromel, Kannemann and Bruno Cortez; Thiago Santos, Villasanti and Jean Pyerre (Lucas Silva); Douglas Costa, Alisson and Diego Souza.

probable palm trees

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael (Danilo) and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Luiz Adriano.

Schedule

Sunday (31), at 4 pm, at the Arena, in Porto Alegre.

Arbitration

Savio Pereira Sampaio, assisted by Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and Jose Reinaldo Nascimento Junior (Trio do Distrito Federal). Var: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (MG).

Streaming

RBS TV and Premiere channel announce live broadcast.