Map: Greater Florianópolis has the lowest risk index for Covid-19 | Santa Catarina

Santa Catarina has nine regions at the moderate level for Covid-19. Among the areas with the lowest classification in the pandemic risk map, updated this Saturday (30), is the Greater Florianópolis. It is the first time that the cities that make up the region appear in the position (blue color).

According to the State Department of Health (SES), there was an improvement in indicators also in the Carboniferous, Far South, Laguna, Midwest, Serra Catarinense and Vale do Itapocu regions, which last week were classified as high (yellow), and passed to be classified as moderate level (blue).

In the regions of Foz do Rio Itajaí and Oeste, which in the previous week were classified as moderate level (blue), began to be classified as High level (yellow), by present maintenance of severity indicators and an increase in the number of confirmed cases throughout the week.

Weekly, the government updates the situation in each area of ​​the state. With the changes in colors and conditions, the regions are forced to restrict or relax the Covid-19 coping rules.

The government risk map has four levels – moderate, high, severe and very serious – and evaluates four indexes: increase in the number of deaths, transmissibility, number of exams processed and capacity of hospitals.

According to the balance released by the government on Saturday, the state has 6,208 active cases of coronavirus. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,215,514 patients have been infected with the disease and 19,640 died from the disease.

