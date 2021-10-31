Gabriela Doria – 14:44 | updated on 10/30/2021 15:11



Maurício Souza may be joining a new club soon Photo: Wander Roberto/Inovafoto/CBV

Volleyball player Maurício Souza, fired this week from Minas Tênis Clube for taking a stand against the creation of a bisexual Superman, declared last Friday night (29th) that he will not change his values ​​to please the public. In an interview with Pilhado channel, the 33-year-old central maintains his firm convictions.

– I will continue being the same way, I will not change. I always put (on social media) my values, what I believed. Since I was nobody, I always did that. I will not change to please anyone. I’ll post what I think is important, what I believe, what happens in the country – said the athlete.

Maurício has also indicated that he is looking for a new club. Without naming names, the player stated that negotiations are already underway: “My manager already has some teams in mind, they are already under negotiation. The guys can relax, in a few days I’m on another team”.

Asked about possible friction with teammate Douglas Souza, who is openly homosexual and even celebrated his departure from Minas, Maurício said he has “nothing against” his teammate.

– I have nothing against him. He is a fantastic player and has a perfect future ahead of him – concluded Maurício.

Read too1 Maurício goes from 200 thousand to 2 million followers in 72 hours

two After being ‘exposed’, Andreoli says: “Proud to have learned”

3 ‘Society is saturated with this cancellation’, says Maurício Souza

4 Eduardo sends a message to Fiat and Gerdau: ‘Time to assume the error’

5 Maurício Case: Partners of Minas organize petition

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.