Mauricio Souza quotes ‘the lacrolance crowd’ when minimizing homophobic post and says: ”I made a mistake in apologizing’

Two days after being fired from Minas Tênis Clube for having made a post with homophobic content on social networks, volleyball player Mauricio Souza reaffirms that he has not offended anyone and that he “only gave his opinion” about a cartoon in which two super -men heroes kissing.

The athlete participated in a live with journalist Thiago Asmar, on the “Pilhado” channel on Youtube, and regretted the fact that, according to him, he was “unfairly cancelled”. During the interview, the first after the controversy, he referred to the people who felt offended by the post as “the lacrolancia people (people who ‘seal’ the web)” and claimed to be a man who “came from the countryside” and who was “created like this”.

“I didn’t offend anyone in my post. I gave my opinion. So, any opinion you give on the social network can be homophobia, racism… Their attitude (internet) reinforces even more who really is homophobic, prejudiced and racist. Because it makes them stronger, and they destroy people who aren’t,” said Mauricio, who reached 2 million followers on Instagram this Saturday (before the controversy he had 200,000).

Maurício says that he has received numerous messages of support from people who think like him and says that “society is saturated with this cancellation”.

“I was just an object of all this movement. People saw that I took a stand and was fired, both from the team and from the national team as well…, and they mobilized with it, because they think like I think and also because they are worn out from this imposition. (…) I know my responsibility. We can no longer have an example like me in Brazil. Like me, there are thousands of people who defend the family, the homeland. So, we can no longer go through this . We are tired of going through this,” he said.

Thiago Asmar, then, states that the athlete “suffered an injustice and that he didn’t attack anyone”, “he just gave his opinion”. The journalist also says that Maurício suffered cowardice.

“When I posted, the reviews only started after a week. Then I started to get scared, not only for me, but for my family as well. Fear of going out on the street, of mistreating my children, my wife. . But then I started to see the bright side: people who think like me and gave me support,” said Maurício.

The player lamented the wave of cancellation on the internet and stated that he respects the LGBTQIA+ community.

“These cancellations are already in place in society. I think I was the trigger for these cancellations on the internet. From now on, this will be unacceptable. They don’t think that the person has a family, that they suffer for it. Besides making a person. lose your job, stop doing what you love, because of people who have no shame and who enjoy seeing the other person harmed. This is very unfair. I know they (the LGBTQIA+ community) suffered a lot, they were very wronged with time, I respect history, the flag, I respect each individual, but doing this against good people is not fair either. These attitudes have to be rethought.”

‘I know I was wrong to apologize’

Maurício says that he did not want to have made the video apologizing for the post, but that he had to recant so as not to harm the team, since, according to him, the sponsors were putting pressure on him.

“I know I was wrong to apologize because I wasn’t wrong, but there was much bigger stuff behind it,” he said. Watch the interview below: