Maurício Souza says he was wrong to apologize and quotes “lacrolândia”

Maurício Souza granted his first interview after the controversy involving homophobic posts on his social networks. In a conversation with journalist Thiago Asmar, from the channel, Pilhado, the volleyball player stated that he was “unfairly canceled” and that he only gave his “opinion”, referring to transphobic posts and a homophobic post about the new Superman, which is bisexual.

“”I didn’t offend anyone in my post. I gave my opinion. So, any opinion you give on the social network can be homophobia, racism… This attitude of theirs (internet) reinforces even more who is really homophobic, prejudiced and racist. Because that makes them stronger, and they destroy people who aren’t,” said Maurício, who was fired from Minas Tênis Clube after pressure from sponsors.

Despite the dismissal and criticism, Maurício has also received a lot of support. Minas members protested his resignation at the club’s headquarters and he quadrupled his number of followers on social media.

“I know I was wrong to apologize because I wasn’t wrong, but there was much bigger stuff behind it,” he said. Thiago Asmar agreed with the athlete, stating during the interview that he “suffered an injustice and that he didn’t attack anyone”, “he just gave his opinion”.

“These cancellations are already implemented in society. I think I was the trigger for these internet cancellations. From now on, this will be unacceptable. They don’t think that the person has a family, that they suffer for it. In addition to making a person lose their job, stop doing what they love, because of people who have no shame and who enjoy seeing the other person harmed. That is very unfair. I know that they (the LGBTQIA+ community) suffered a lot, they were very wronged over time, I respect the history, the flag, I respect each individual, but doing this against good people is also not fair. These attitudes have to be rethought”, declared Maurício.

Check out the full interview video below: