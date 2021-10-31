Maurício Souza sues Globo, Felipe Andreoli and Casagrande | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Instagram Maurício Souza, a volleyball player, was fired from Minas Tênis Clube after being accused of homophobia

Fired this week from Minas Tênis Clube, player Maurício Souza decided to sue Globo, Felipe Andreoli and Walter Casagrande after being called homophobic on national television. He accuses the broadcaster and the presenters of libel, defamation and insult, and will also ask for compensation for moral damages.

“Mauricio has a clear conscience, confident and confident, but feeling wronged for being a citizen with no history of homophobia and is thinking only about restructuring his career,” lawyer Newton Dias told the column. “The people who accused him didn’t want justice, they wanted revenge. Revenge is a momentary pleasure, but an eternal regret.”

The volleyball player was widely criticized by Felipe Andreoli and Casagrande in Globo’s sports programs. Both were quite incisive in their analysis, and called him homophobic several times.

“Homophobia is a crime and it is serious, but it cannot be trivialized. People need to understand that it is a crime with offensive potential. In view of the legal understanding, in Maurício’s post there is no homophobia and he did not ridicule the comics, what happened was a questioning,” commented the player’s lawyer.

On October 12, Mauricio posted on his Instagram an article showing that the character Superman, son of Clark Kent, came out bisexual in the comics. In the caption, the player wrote: “Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Go here and see where we’ll end up…”.

The speech was interpreted as homophobic and had very bad repercussions among volleyball players, who decided to publicly speak out against the player. Angry fans began to put pressure on the sponsors of Minas, who asked for Maurício’s resignation.