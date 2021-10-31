Maurício Souza to sue Globo, Felipe Andreoli and Casagrande

The case of homophobia involving volleyball player Maurício Souza seems far from over. Fired from Minas this week, the central decided to file a lawsuit against Globo, presenter Felipe Andreoli and commentator Walter Casagrande, for slander, defamation and insult. He will also ask for compensation for moral damages.

In the Thursday (29) edition of Globo Esporte SP, Andreoli spoke about the player’s positioning, who criticized the new Superman comic, in which Clark Kent’s son becomes bisexual. “Mauricio, homophobia is not an opinion, it’s a crime, man, it kills. You made this offense on social networks where you have more than 300,000 followers. Then you went to apologize in one where you have 50? Cowardly attitude, huh?”, began the presenter. “Another thing: this issue is not political. You were not fired from Minas because you are conservative, right-wing or religious, nor because of the ‘internet sealing.’ You were fired because you were homophobic and, for way, he didn’t regret it. Homophobia is a crime and it’s not respected,” concluded Andreoli.

Former player and commentator Walter Casagrande, on the other hand, took a stand during the program Seleção SporTV, on Globosat channels, on the same day. “It’s a crime, it’s cowardice, it’s bad manners,” Casão sentenced. “I’m not surprised at all, because this guy is outspoken and classic homophobic,” he concluded.

In the column by journalist Gabriel Perline, on Portal IG, lawyer Newton Dias, who defends Maurício Souza, confirmed that the lawsuit was filed. “Mauricio has a clear conscience, confident and confident, but feeling wronged for being a citizen with no history of homophobia and is thinking only about restructuring his career. The people who accused him didn’t want justice, they wanted revenge. Revenge is a revenge. momentary pleasure, but eternal regret,” explained the defender.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.