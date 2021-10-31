Mauro Cezar is sincere about Tite’s choice not to call Vinicius Jr. for the Brazilian team

Real Madrid beat Elche, this Saturday, by 2-1, in the Spanish Championship. The two goals of the team’s victory from the capital came from the feet of the Brazilian standout in Europe, forward Vinicius Jr. The athlete’s good phase became a topic on social networks after the Brazilian national team coach did not call the player for the next matches in Brazil.

To score sideways?? Better stay at Real Madrid. So Tite doesn’t spoil it. — Rhaony Nick ᶜʳᶠ (@rhaonynick) October 30, 2021

Vinicius Jr.’s name became one of the most mentioned on Twitter. Among the comments, many netizens defended that Vini should have space among the holders, which has not been happening in recent games. Experts also disagreed with Tite. Also on Friday, right after the announcement of the list of those called up, the journalist was sincere in disagreeing.

– Tite didn’t summon Vini Jr. Azar do Tite, now. (…) Tite is being questioned internationally at the moment. The non-convocation even disarms his friends who in recent days licked his boots reminding him of the (poor) idea of ​​putting Renato in his place (is it a merit to be better than Renato?). Everything to try to value it. What a phase – he typed.

On the 11th, Brazil plays against Colombia to maintain its lead in the World Cup qualifiers. On the 16th, in Argentina, Brazil will face the “hermanos” at 20:30. Check out the list of players called up here, which includes Neymar, Coutinho and other stars.