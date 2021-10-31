MC Gui says that pedestrians have changed after his return from the countryside

This morning, MC Gui and Erasmo were talking at the gym when the funkeiro commented on the behavior of some pedestrians having changed after his return on the sixth farm of A Fazenda 13.

“I think in this farm… Man, I swear to God, brother, I’ve never seen people change so much with me just because I came back from the farm,” said the farmhand.

Erasmus asked, “Is it? Who did you feel the most like?” and the artist pointed out: “Mileide. Mileide didn’t even want me to come back, by the time I came back, boy from heaven, this woman changed completely. Making a little heart last night for me, since it was her and Bil who were kind of ignoring me”.

Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex asked about Gui Araujo: “And Gui too, did you feel it or not?” and MC Bill agreed: “Will too, my God in heaven, bro. Wow. Did you notice?”

The pawn said yes: “Of course. The Bill I noticed in the can, since the time of the fireworks, that it started”.