MC Gui says that pedestrians have changed after his return from the countryside

This morning, MC Gui and Erasmo were talking at the gym when the funkeiro commented on the behavior of some pedestrians having changed after his return on the sixth farm of A Fazenda 13.
“I think in this farm… Man, I swear to God, brother, I’ve never seen people change so much with me just because I came back from the farm,” said the farmhand.
Erasmus asked, “Is it? Who did you feel the most like?” and the artist pointed out: “Mileide. Mileide didn’t even want me to come back, by the time I came back, boy from heaven, this woman changed completely. Making a little heart last night for me, since it was her and Bil who were kind of ignoring me”.
Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex asked about Gui Araujo: “And Gui too, did you feel it or not?” and MC Bill agreed: “Will too, my God in heaven, bro. Wow. Did you notice?”
The pawn said yes: “Of course. The Bill I noticed in the can, since the time of the fireworks, that it started”.
MC Gui was the first pawn to be saved in the last farm of the rural reality show, and was received with fireworks. Funkeiro continued on the program with 20.41% of the votes, Rico received 63.81% and Tati was eliminated for the week, with 15.78%.
Earlier, MC Gui and Erasmo speculated about the possible votes of the pawns in the formation of the next farm.
After Tati Quebra Barraco’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show?
1.65%
5.51%
27.80%
0.71%
0.61%
2.90%
0.48%
1.90%
25.23%
11.12%
0.75%
13.50%
7.05%
0.79%
Total of 35144 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.