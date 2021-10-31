Mc Poze show canceled in Bahia after threat of criminal faction

Mc Poze do Rodo has been threatened other times

the show of MC Poze, one of the greatest artists in Brazil today, scheduled for today (30), in Salvador, had to be canceled in a hurry. The funkeiro would sing his hits in Alto do Andu, in the region of Avenida Paralela, but he received threats from members of a criminal faction. In videos posted on the web, the faction threatened the Rio musician with death.

Criminals went to the place where the “Baile do Embrasa” would take place and spray-painted the wall. In the images, it is possible to see weapons and even grenades. “It won’t play here, MC Poze here in Bahia it’s candy”, says one of the men, without showing his face, while another writes threats on the wall of the concert hall. In the end, the criminals still fire a series of shots against the walls and gate.

On the night of Thursday, October 28, the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) announced that the show was not released to prevent some more serious incident.

“The Public Security Department will not allow the holding of the ‘Baile do Embrasa’ event, scheduled for next Saturday (30), at the Alto do Andú concert hall, in Salvador. Threats by drug dealers against the MC Poze, one of the attractions, motivated the decision”, highlighted the statement.

According to the SSP, the intelligence teams investigate a possible feud between criminal organizations and the singer: “”Although the authority to authorize concerts belongs to the City Hall, it is, however, up to the state to guarantee security and prevent crimes from occurring. Our main objective is to preserve lives”, said secretary Ricardo Mandarino.