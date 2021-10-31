Mega-Sena 2424 can pay R$40 million in prize money today; know how to bet

Mega-Sena’s R$ 40 million jackpot can be entered in the draw for the 2424 contest, which will be held today, Saturday (30), from 8 pm (Brasilia time). To win the prize, bettors need to be lucky enough to hit the six tens of the result.

The event takes place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

RESULT OF THE SATURDAY 2424 MEGA-SENA CONTEST

How to bet on Mega-Sena 2424 contest?

At lotteries, Caixa Lotteries application or website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br), it is possible to register bets up to 7 pm and guarantee at least one chance to win the jackpot. The games start at R$4.50 and there is no card limit per player, who can choose between 6 and 15 numbers.

The probability of a person winning the Mega-Sena 2424 jackpot by hitting the six tens with the single game is one in over 50 million. But the modality also awards bets that match five and four numbers and, in these ranges, the chance increases to, respectively, 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

How does the pool work?

To have more chances of getting the maximum prize, you can participate in the Mega-Sena contest 2424. To compete, the minimum amount is R$10 and each share cannot cost less than R$5.

The minimum is two odds and the maximum is 100 – depending on the amount of numbers selected on the wheel. The player can select the dozens of the Mega-Sena contest 2424 or ask the lottery attendant to choose the system.

6 numbers, the minimum is two and the maximum is nine shares

7 numbers, the minimum of is two and the maximum of 63 shares

8 to 15 numbers, minimum is two and maximum is 100 shares

Follow the Caixa Lotteries drawings