Menon: Unbalanced head is a danger to the Rooster – 10/31/2021

Galo lost to Flamengo and, even so, has ten points more in the table. If Flamengo wins the two games they have less, they will still be four points behind Galo. And without the possibility of direct confrontation.

A peaceful situation.

If Rooster had won, the difference would have been virtually unreachable.

And Cuca put his team on the field as if the game were a final.

And here comes the point that strangles Brazilian football today. Going in as if it were a final could mean perfect passing, good ball control, tactical and technical imposition, rehearsed plays, team football.

None of that.

For Cuca, it means looted team and many fouls. Tactical and soul imbalance. Maybe that’s why Hulk and Nacho played so badly.

Rooster lost and Cuca lost in the post game. Or he would have found himself in the ridiculous role of the macho man who is going to take satisfaction in whoever is celebrating the victory.

There are other known cases of Cuca. In the final of the last Libertadores, he tried to hide the ball to avoid a throw-in and ended up being sent off. At Cruzeiro, he elbowed Renteria, from Once Caldas, in São Paulo, threw the ball in the face of Jorge Fossati, coach of LDU, in China was suspended for seven months after a fight.

Rooster’s advantage is great. Cuca has merit in its construction. The Rooster’s advantage is quiet. Cuca is a danger to its maintenance.