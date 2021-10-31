Mental health during the pandemic worsened for 62% of Brazilian women, says study – 10/30/2021

The pandemic had several impacts on the health of Brazilians, both physical and emotional. And, in relation to the second item, women say they have been more impacted than men.

According to a study carried out by the FSB Institute at the request of the insurance company SulAmérica, 62% of Brazilian women say that their emotional health has worsened or worsened a lot during the period. In relation to men, the index does not reach half: 43% say they were more shaken.

Concern about the topic is also prevalent among the female population. Among them, 63% say they are concerned about emotional health. Among men, the rate is 47%.

The survey was conducted in September through 2,100 interviews with Brazilians aged 18 and over and with representatives from 26 states and the Federal District.

Another study, released in 2020 by Plataforma Gente, shows that while 33% of men are anxious, almost half of women say they feel that way (49%). And anxiety is accompanied by other problems: insomnia, which is present in the daily lives of 33% of women against 19% of men; migraine, a symptom of 18% of women and only 9% of men; and excessive eating, which has been occurring with 42% of women and 36% of men.

Among the explanations for the mental overload are the increased obligations with domestic care during the quarantine, both in relation to the home and the health and well-being of the family.

“Even among women who live in houses where the division of tasks is done in the same way as men, this division usually refers more to the execution of activities and not to management. In other words, the act of thinking, planning and taking action decisions rest with women,” says psychologist and master in Cognitive Psychology by UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina) Nina Taboada*.

“In the pandemic scenario, women ended up taking care of the health of the people in the house, of food planning and even of this very division of tasks”, she says.

And the trend is not restricted to Brazil. Research carried out in 2020 by the University of Nottingham and King’s College, both in the United Kingdom, showed that British women have higher levels of stress and anxiety in the health crisis than men.

According to the professor of health psychology at the University of Nottingham, Kavita Vedhara, who coordinated the research, the various functions that are socially required of the female population led women to develop more mental problems.

“The fact that they have higher levels of stress may be related to ‘juggling’ to reconcile their children’s education with work, in addition to having other pressures, demands and concerns,” said Vedhara at the time.

*Interview published in the article “In the pandemic, women have more anxiety, insomnia and migraines than men”, on September 24, 2020.