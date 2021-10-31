Mental health: RN has two PMs on leave per day – 10/31/2021 – News

icarus oak

news reporter

Firefights with criminals, fear of dying and hierarchical pressures. These are some of the situations in which military police officers from Rio Grande do Norte and Brazil live on a daily basis in their workdays. These issues, together with the lack of structure and staff, are points that, according to agents and specialists, affect the mental health of military police officers, which makes life difficult for guards and, in some cases, leads to the temporary removal of these professionals. This year, until June, 365 temporary absences due to psychiatric incapacity were granted by the Military Police of RN. On average, there are 60 absences per month, which corresponds to two per day.

Alex Regis Between 2016 and 2020, around 5,200 police left for psychiatric reasons. This year, there are 60 removals per month

From 2016 to 2020, 5,282 licenses for “psychiatric disability” were granted to PMs in Rio Grande do Norte, an average of three leaves per day. In this same period, according to data from the Brazilian Yearbook of Public Security, 63 PMs were murdered in RN in confrontation or due to unnatural injury out of order. In 2021, in data up to June, there were 365 licenses, with an average of 60 leaves per month and two cases per day. PMRN does not have psychiatrists.

The data are part of a request made by the report of the TRIBUNA DO NORTE via the Access to Information Law (Law No. 12,527/2011) to the Military Police of Rio Grande do Norte. According to the PM, the year with the most absences due to temporary psychiatric disability in the troop was 2017, with 1,314 licenses, followed by 2018 (1,232 licenses), 2019 (861 licenses), 2020 (930). In 2021, until June, there were 365 temporary absences. “The deadline for removals depends on the medical certificates and their approval”, informs the PM.

One of these licenses was that of a Military Police corporal who preferred not to identify himself in conversation with the TRIBUNA DO NORTE. At a police station in Ribeira, east of Natal, a group of criminals exchanged fire with the Military Police. The 37-year-old soldier says that a movie crossed his mind, mainly thinking of his daughter, who was just born at the time. At that time in his life, he was also experiencing family problems at home.

“You start rethinking things in life, if it’s really worth it. There is pressure from the streets, from the commanders, who end up not caring much about the well-being. In their minds, the military is superior to everything, that nothing interferes with us, as if we had no feelings”, he comments.

The agent was away for three months and had a series of physical problems and disorders, such as sleeping difficulties, darkening of the eyes, racing heart, anxiety, shortness of breath, among other issues. He went to a psychologist and a psychiatrist, who prescribed him medication. For him, the main difficulty for military police officers is recognizing that they need help. “The therapy changed my life,” he adds, stating that he has already weaned from the drugs.

According to the spokesman for the Military Police in Rio Grande do Norte, Major Marcelo Litwak, the reasons for leave are as diverse as possible, from a trauma in the street after the confrontation, personal disagreements, among others, and that psychiatric disorders are inherent to the military police. The Major also explains that leave is a right of agents, as well as vacations, paternity leave, among others.

“This professional has legal rights, such as vacations, special leaves, paternity, medical, and according to that situation, he will leave. It’s not just the psychological itself. There is all this administrative routine that we as managers have to manage on a daily basis”, he said.

“The impact is on the management, that we have to manage the troops we have left within the specific areas of each battalion. If the psychological withdrawal occurs, will it be a little difficult? Go. But it is up to the manager in the best possible way to continue to provide the best job offer in the field of public security”, concluded Major Litwak.

Association says that police live “war”

The president of the Association of Cables and Soldiers of the Military Police of RN (ACS-PM/RN), Roberto Campos, points out that the main problem with having so many leave in the Potiguar Police is the fact that “it becomes less one to go to fight crime”, given the shortage of personnel. By law, the PMRN should have 13,466 agents.

“The function of the PM is a “daily war” that is lived. You leave home to perform the activity without knowing what lies ahead, what kind of occurrence. We commonly face situations of high emotional impact”, he says. Campos also adds that the growth of violence, the lack of personnel at the PMRN, together with structural difficulties are also other factors that contribute to the mental illness of agents.

Another police officer heard by the report is a 40-year-old sergeant who lives in Natal. In the Military Police for 17 years, he explains that as soon as he joined the PMRN, in 2004, he was advised by friends and colleagues to go to therapy, just to face the pressure of the police service. Currently, he continues going to the therapeutic office and has never had to be away, but he comments that among his colleagues, the prejudice against going to therapy is considerable.

“I openly say that I looked for help, but at first I heard a lot of jokes. For some time now, people have more information about mental health, ask how it is, who to talk to, discuss symptoms. I even became a counselor. The teammates are ashamed, but I see some evolution. The military police, by obligation, should be accompanied once a month by a psychologist”, he points out.

PM does not have psychiatrists on its staff

The Military Police of RN, in its effective number of 8,239 agents, does not have any psychiatrist in the Military Police Board of Health (JPMS). The last

existing psychiatrist in the PM was reformed. In May 2020, the RN’s Courts forced the State to promote a public contest for the Military Police’s health officers. The decision came after a request from the Public Ministry, which even requested the hiring of 5 psychiatrists and 12 psychologists in the contest.

The deadline given to the State to carry out the contest was eighteen months to fill the positions. As for the number of vacancies, the judiciary assigned 90 officers of all ranks to the rank of officers and 125 enlisted to the ranks of enlisted personnel. By law, the PM’s health board should have 180 agents, but currently only has about 60.

According to the spokesperson for the Military Police in Rio Grande do Norte, Major Marcelo Litwak, the administrative procedures and procedures for the public tender will be finalized by the end of the year and the notice should be published by the beginning of next year. The number of vacancies and specialties offered has not yet been defined.

“The process is at a planning pace and we believe that at the beginning of next year the public notice will be opened”, comments the PMRN spokesperson. “There is a vacancy of psychiatrists as in other specialties. We have a clear in the medical field. We hope that an “awarded” point will be the psychiatrists board. All areas of the medical staff need replacement”, he adds.

According to a communication from the Military Police in RN, the agents of the corporation do not have a psychological or psychiatric service. Monitoring in these cases is the responsibility of the police, either privately or by the SUS. The PMRN’s Medical Health Police Board (JPMS) is responsible for approving the medical certificates of police officers requesting leave.

According to Major Litwak, temporary removals for psychic reasons are only authorized after an evaluation by JPMS. The medical report is made by the private professional and sent to the board. Depending on medical recommendations, the military police may be removed from street work and sent to the administrative office or even a full license, with restriction on the use of a weapon, whether institutional or private.

According to psychologist, PMs do not adhere to therapy

Mental health specialists who study the field of public safety say that the fact that the Military Police of Rio Grande is “worrying”

North do not have psychiatry professionals on their staff. Allied to this, they reinforce the need to debate this issue in greater depth in the PMRN barracks and battalions.

The PMRN Association of Cables and Soldiers, for example, offers a weekly individual therapy and psychiatry service, at no cost to its members. The project is coordinated by psychologist and psychoanalyst Róbson Batista, who founded the center two years ago. According to him, 75% of the agents who seek him are from the ostensive police, that is, who are on the streets and in vehicles. For him, the lack of a psychiatrist at the PMRN is a worrying factor. He also mentions that the agents do not continue the treatment.

“It would be in the PM’s interest to have such a professional who could follow up on these cases and leave them only when necessary. And also check the adherence of police officers to treatments. This is a big problem. Some attend one, two appointments, but as it is not part of the police culture to go to therapy and retain this loyalty, they often do not take the medications, they do not go to appointments as suggested. The lack of adherence is one of the main factors for the agent on leave not to return to the effective staff”, he mentions.

For specialist Carmem Plácida Sousa Cavalcante, PhD in Psychology and with studies in Psychology and emphasis in the areas of Public Security, the concept of public security weakens the situation of the military police in everyday life. According to her, points such as inadequate and effective remuneration affect agents in a systemic way.

“This system kills both criminals and police. Death rates are also high. The PM dies on the streets. This is a reflection of a public security policy that does not meet the demands of the system. This makes the agent ill”, he says. “When he realizes that this work is not recognized by society or by public bodies, he generates frustration. The criminals’ threats, this professional insecurity comes and ends up making him vulnerable as a subject”, he completes.

Numbers

Leaves at PMRN due to temporary psychiatric disability

2016: 945

2017: 1,314

2018: 1,232

2019: 861

2020: 930

2021: 365 (until the end of June);

PMRN staff: 8,239 agents

Effective foreseen by law: 13,466

Data: PMRN to TRIBUNA DO NORTE via Law on Access to Information

PMs murdered in RN in confrontation or due to unnatural injury out of order

2020: 5

2019: 10

2018: 22

2017: 18

2016: 8

Data: Public Security Yearbook