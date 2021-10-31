MG police kill 25 people in operation against ‘new cangaço’ – 10/31/2021 – Daily life

A joint operation between the Military and Federal Highway Police of Minas Gerais in the early hours of this Sunday (31) ended with the death of 25 people suspected of planning bank robberies in Varginha (MG).

According to the PRF, they were all members of a gang that used the assault tactic known as the “new cangaço”. In it, groups of heavily armed criminals, in general between 15 and 30 people, arrive during the night in small and medium-sized cities in vehicle convoys to carry out the actions.

The two corporations released photos of an arsenal seized at two locations where the suspects were confronted. The images show rifles, machine guns, shotguns, ammunition of various calibers, explosive bulletproof vests and stolen vehicles, according to the PRF.

There is also equipment used to hinder the actions of the police during the action, such as “miguelitos”, twisted nails used to pierce vehicle tires.

“We want to avoid confrontation at all times. We are not going to celebrate any deaths. It is not the intention of the Military Police of Minas Gerais or the Federal Highway Police. But it was a precise action by our intelligence,” said captain Layla Brunella, doorman – voice of PM-MG, in a video published on the corporation’s social networks.

“It is very likely the largest operation against the ‘new cangaço’ carried out in the country. The offenders would probably make a robbery tomorrow, or today, and were surprised by our intelligence service integrated to the Federal Highway Police,” she said.

The “new cangaço” tactic was used in August in an action in Araçatuba, 521 km from São Paulo. Heavily armed criminals blew up and robbed two bank branches, took residents hostage, set off bombs and set fire to vehicles during their flight.

At least three people were killed in the action, and another four were injured. According to the Military Police, a homeless person was hit by the explosion of one of the bombs left on the streets and had his feet and one hand cut off.

Some cities in the interior of Bahia, which are also targets of the actions, suffer from a shortage of cash due to the destruction of bank branches. The state had 108 attacks on banks in 2017, according to the Secretary of Security.