Mineiro chooses life abroad and says he is still analyzing the 2005 goal

In January 2007, Mineiro embarked on his first experience abroad. At the time, he had signed a one-and-a-half year contract with Hertha Berlin, from Germany. In November 2008, it was announced by Chelsea, England, who was then coached by Brazilian Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Later, he would return to Germany to defend Schalke 04 and, later, TuS Koblenz, from the fourth division, before his retirement in 2012. The identification with the country was such that the Brazilian remained in German soil for almost a decade. In Europe, he says he does not remember any obvious cases of racism.

“In England, I don’t remember anything. In Germany it was one of the things that worried me. I witnessed something very unusual once, but I don’t know if it was directly, because I didn’t understand much German. Someone was cursing a young man, no I understood a lot what he said. He started to make some gestures that, in the interpretation, could illustrate that it was something of racism,” he commented.

The German, the European, actually, doesn’t care very much, in general, about race, let’s say in social terms, or other things like that. They don’t measure people with what they’re wearing, what they’re wearing… I noticed this differentiation much more in Brazil. The person measuring you by what you’re wearing, what car you’re in, what watch you’re wearing, rather than in Europe. In this general context, I think it is much more latent in Brazil, unfortunately, than in Europe.”

Today in Oceania, Brazilians also claim to experience other parameters of social interaction, with a clear sense of respect.

“Here in Australia, people are also not very concerned about measuring what you are using, what car you have. Sometimes you go to the market and people are in pajamas, barefoot, this differentiation is interesting, this culture. People live their lives and, when they can help, one helps the other,” he added on the subject.