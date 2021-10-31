Miners face traffic jams and queues on their way out for the holiday

Please note: those traveling on this holiday may face queues and traffic jams. The traffic on the Anel Rodoviário and on the BR-381, towards Vitória, in Espírito Santo, already has intense movement of vehicles. The Federal Highway Police (PRF) reported that it began this Friday (29), the “Operation Dead 2021” with about 800 soldiers spread out in strategic points on the state’s federal highways.

In addition, the airport and bus station in Belo Horizonte are already expecting around 220 thousand people departing for the most different destinations. At the Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, a flow of around 140,000 passengers is expected between October 29th and November 3rd.

This large movement of people traveling on holiday is a result of the advance of the vaccination campaign across the country. With low records of new cases and deaths caused by Covid-19, the tourism and travel sector has been heating up.

The prospect is that the busiest days are this Friday (29), with an expectation of 26,800 passengers and 230 thousand flights. Then appear the Tuesday (2), with 26,300 people and 214 flights, and the fourth (3), with a forecast of 227 flights with 25,600 passengers.

full bus station

In the case of travelers who chose the bus as a means of transport, the Belo Horizonte Bus Terminal expects, within a period of five days, approximately 82,600 people, between departures and arrivals. According to the administration of the place informed to the newspaper O Tempo, the volume represents 15% growth in the number of passengers compared to the same holiday in 2020.

The most popular destinations outside the state are Rio de Janeiro; Cabo Frio; São Paulo; Campinas; Safe harbor; Victory; Guarapari; it’s Brasilia. Within Minas Gerais Governador Valadares; Theophilus Otoni; Ipatinga; Montes Claros; Lush; New bridge; Diamondin; and Juiz de Fora are the cities on the rise.

For any of the means of transport chosen for travel on this holiday, the authorities recommend following the sanitary protocols that include the use of a mask, social distance and presentation of the vaccination card, if requested.