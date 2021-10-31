Minimum wage 2022 already has an estimated value; base is the inflation estimate

Next year, the minimum wage may reach R$1,192.40. At least this is the projection made based on the estimate of inflation for 2022. The percentage jumped from 6.2% to 8.4%. For those who think that R$ 92.40 can bring a breath to the Brazilian’s pocket, unfortunately this is not the case.

Specialists understand that the readjustment in the minimum wage does not represent a real gain for workers. Through a survey conducted by (DIEESE, it is possible to understand that, for a Brazilian to survive with dignity based on the inflation rate, the minimum wage should be, on average, BRL 5,600.00 based on the month of September 2021.

This clearly demonstrates the discrepancy between the current R$1,100.00 and the value for a real gain. The new projection for inflation in 2022 is based on the National Consumer Price Index – INPC and was officially released by the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy. But experts, along with the market, point out that the numbers can be even bigger.

The readjustment of the minimum wage is the biggest since 2016. But, as a parameter, it will only be enough to cover the average devaluation of the current year. As it is compensatory for the loss of purchasing power, it will not represent a real gain.

The last time the wage floor was readjusted above inflation was in the transition from 2018 to 2019 in the Michel Temer (MDB) administration. At the time, the readjustment was 4.61%, correcting the minimum wage to R$998.00. This readjustment will directly impact the benefits paid by the federal government. This account includes the increase in the ceiling for retirees, pensioners, sick pay, unemployment insurance, among others.