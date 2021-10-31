Moraes d 48h for CPI to inform request to ban Bolsonaro from the networks – Policy

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) (photo: Agência Brasil) the minister



Alexandre de Moraes



, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined this Saturday, 10/30, that the



COVID CPI



provide information, within 48 hours, on requests for breach of telematic confidentiality by the President of the Republic,



Jair Bolsonaro



, it’s from



banishment



of the head of the Executive of



social networks.



The magistrate wants to analyze this information to decide on the injunction filed by Bolsonaro against the measures approved by the collegiate after the president made a false statement in his



weekly live



, associating the vaccine against the new coronavirus with the risk of infection by the



AIDS virus



.

The request questioned by Bolsonaro was approved at the end of the activities of the commission installed in the Senate and forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office and the STF.

The request was presented by the CPI by senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), under the argument that the measure was necessary to combat the president’s ‘disinformation policy’.

To the STF, the Attorney General of the Union (AGU) claimed that the CPI has no power to investigate the president or to enact measures against him. “From what is perceived, the approved application invades the sphere of confidentiality of the telematic data of the petitioner, from April 2020 to the present date, in addition to determining other equally illegal measures in the face of the Petitioner, such as the suspension of accounts on platforms , and to urge the representation by the Senate Advocacy to promote its accountability,” the organ maintained.

Bolsonaro presented the writ of mandamus to the Supreme Court on the same day that members of the CPI personally delivered to Alexandre the final report of the investigations – which asks for the indictment of the president for nine crimes.

On the occasion, the lawmakers asked for the inclusion of the statement of the Chief Executive on vaccines and AIDS in the fake news survey, in which Bolsonaro has already been investigated for unfounded claims against electronic voting machines.