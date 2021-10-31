Moraes orders Covid-19’s CPI to explain a request for breach of confidentiality on Bolsonaro’s social networks

Application approved by the Commission calls for the suspension of the president’s profiles and information on stored content

Marcelo Chello/Estadão Content Moraes gave a 48-hour period for senators to provide clarifications



The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes determined this Saturday, 30, that the Covid-19 CPI explain the president’s request to break the confidentiality of social media Jair Bolsonaro (no party). The magistrate gave a period of 48 hours for the senators to send the information. The request authored by the Vice President of the Commission, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), was approved on the 26th and asks for the suspension of Bolsonaro’s profiles from social networks. In addition, it requests that Google, Facebook and Twitter provide registration data, connection logs (IPs) and full copy of all stored content. The text was presented after the president said, in a live, that people vaccinated against Covid-19 would be developing AIDS. The video was removed by Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The Federal Attorney General (AGU) filed a writ of mandamus with the STF against the CPI application.