Mother is banned from her children’s school for having an account on OnlyFans – 10/30/2021

American digital influencer Victoria Triece, 30, was surprised in early October by the news that she was no longer welcome to participate in volunteer activities at her 5- and 10-year-old children’s school.

In an interview with Wesh, Victoria, who lives in the state of Florida, said she was banned from the site after a father sent school employees photos she posted on her profile on OnlyFans, a paid content social network famous for publishing material for older than 18 years.

The page has been in existence for two years and is the source of Victoria’s income. “No one has the right to judge another person for what they do for a living,” he said. “I was humiliated, and I shouldn’t. No one should be that interested in what other parents do. I love spending time with my kids and I have a great relationship with parents and students.”

After hiring a lawyer, she asks the local government for compensation of US$1 million (R$6 million) for being a public school.

Earlier this year, a similar case, also in the United States, was reported by “People” magazine. Crystal Jackson, 50, of California, told the publication that her three children were expelled from a Catholic school when management said she had an OnlyFans account along with her husband.