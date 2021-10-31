Multivaccination campaign for children and adolescents is extended in Manaus

Manaus/AM – The National Multivaccination Campaign was extended by the Ministry of Health (MS) until November 30th. The campaign is to update the vaccination booklet for children and adolescents under 15 years old.

The 171 vaccination rooms of the municipal health network will continue to provide 18 different types of vaccines. The addresses can be found on the website of the Municipal Health Department (Semsa), through the link https://bit.ly/314KcVQ.

Semsa’s guidance is that parents or guardians of children in this age group seek health facilities for the evaluation of vaccination cards. If necessary, the immunizing agents are updated, ensuring the necessary protection to prevent diseases.

The national multivaccination campaign offers vaccines such as hepatitis A and B, Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B), 10-valent pneumococcal, VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine), VRH (Human Rotavirus Vaccine), meningococcal C (conjugate), VOP ( Oral Polio vaccine), yellow fever, MMR (measles, rubella, mumps), tetraviral (measles, rubella, mumps, chickenpox), DTP (triple bacterial), influenza, meningococcal ACWY, chickenpox and quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus).

There are vaccines that are available for certain age groups, such as the HPV vaccine, aimed at girls aged 9-14 and boys aged 11-14, and meningococcal ACWY, for 11 and 12 years.