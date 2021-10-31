‘My mother had Mirella killed’ · TV News

Maria Pia (Mariana Santos) will discover on TV that she is the daughter of a criminal couple in Pega Pega. The executive will be a nervous wreck with the trial of Malagueta (Marcelo Serrado) and will still have to deal with the arrest of Lígia (Angela Vieira) and Athaíde (Reginaldo Faria). The biggest shock to the bitterness of the seven o’clock soap opera on Globo will be when she learns that her mother is the main suspect in the death of Mirella (Marina Rigueira).

Nervous waiting for news from the court, Maria Pia will be at home looking for news on TV when she will be surprised by the image of Athaíde and Lígia being trapped in a jet.

Antônia (Vanessa Giácomo) will finally be able to get her hands on the person responsible for Mirella’s death after the testimony of Aníbal (Edmilson Barros). The retired judge will respond for corruption and sale of sentences.

“What is this?”, the executive will fire, upon seeing the report in which the parents appear being taken away by the police. “The former judge, Athaíde Neves e Silva and his wife, Lígia, were arrested trying to flee the country. He responds to inquiries in the civil and federal police. She is accused of being the mastermind of Mirella Ribeiro’s crime”, will describe the reporter on TV (actor did not have his name released).

“My mother had Mirella killed?”, Malagueta’s girlfriend will understand, in shock, in the final chapters of the seven o’clock soap opera.

Pega Pega (2017) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the final stretch of Salve-se Quem Puder (2020). Como Mais Vida, Melhor, the next unpublished soap opera in the 7pm range, was postponed because it is being recorded with security protocols that slow down the execution process. Globo set the premiere of Mauro Wilson’s plot for November 22nd.

