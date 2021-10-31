Mysteries of Jupiter’s atmosphere are deciphered by probe

The mission Juno from NASA, the robotic explorer of Jupiter powered by solar energy, it has completed its five-year main mission to reveal the inner workings of the largest planet in the Solar System. Since 2016, the spacecraft has flown within a few thousand kilometers of the tops of Jupiter’s colored clouds every 53 days, using a series of carefully selected instruments to peer deeper into the planet than ever before.

The latest findings from these measurements have been published in a series of articles, revealing the three-dimensional structure of Jupiter’s meteorological systems – including its famous big red spot, a centuries-old storm big enough to engulf the entire Earth.

Before Juno, decades of observations revealed the famous striped appearance of Jupiter’s atmosphere, with white bands known as zones and reddish-brown bands known as belts. The strips are separated by strong winds that blow from east to west, known as jet streams (jet streams), and are punctuated by gigantic vortices, like the Great Red Spot.

Tip of the iceberg

But scientists have long suspected that these weather patterns were the mere tip of the iceberg, and that hidden and unforeseen phenomena could be shaping the atmosphere well below the veil of clouds. Unlike Earth, Jupiter’s atmosphere lacks a surface, so it can be considered a bottomless abyss.

Juno has three ways to peek beneath the swirl of these nebulous upper layers. The probe can measure small changes in Jupiter’s gravity to sense the mass distribution down to the fuzzy center. It can measure Jupiter’s magnetic field to determine flows within deep magnetized fluid layers. And you can use microwave light to look straight through clouds.

The Great Red Spot

The Great Red Spot of Jupiter has gone through difficult times in recent years. It has been steadily decreasing in an east-west direction for decades, and recent encounters with smaller vortices have led to huge flakes of reddish material being removed from the site itself. These scaling events, while problematic to fans of the Solar System’s best-known storm, appear to be superficial, affecting only the reddish haze that sits at the top of the vortex.

But storm fans can take comfort in Juno’s latest findings. In 2017, the probe was able to see the red spot in microwave light. Then, in 2019, as Juno flew more than 200,000 kilometers per hour above the vortex, NASA’s Deep Space Network was monitoring the spacecraft’s speed from millions of miles away. Small changes as small as 0.01 millimeters per second were detected, caused by the gravitational pull of the massive point.

By modeling this microwave and gravity data, my colleagues and I were able to determine that the famous storm is at least 300 km deep, perhaps as much as 500 km. This is deeper than the expected “climate layer” of cloud formation that reaches about 65 km below the surface, but higher than jet streams, which can extend up to 3,000 km. The deeper the roots, the greater the likelihood that the Red Spot will persist for years to come, despite the superficial beating it has suffered from passing storms.

To put depth into perspective, the International Space Station (ISS) orbits about 420 km above the Earth’s surface. However, despite these new discoveries, the site may still be a “pancake-like” structure floating in the bottomless atmosphere, with the site’s 12,000 km width being 40 times its depth.

The enigma of belts and zones

In the cloud-forming climatic layer, Juno’s microwave antennas saw the expected structure of belts and zones. The cold zones appeared dark, indicating the presence of ammonia gas, which absorbs microwave light. On the other hand, the belts glowed with microwave light, which is consistent with the lack of ammonia. These light and dark bands in the weather layer were perfectly aligned with the highest winds, measured at the top of the clouds. But what happens when we delve deeper?

The temperature of Jupiter’s atmosphere is ideal for the formation of a water cloud about 65 km below the cloud’s top. When Juno peeked through this layer, he found something unexpected. The belts became dark in microwave and the zones became bright in microwave. This is the complete reverse of what we saw in the shallower cloudy regions, and we’re calling this transition layer the joviclina – about 45-80 km below visible clouds.

A clinic is a layer within a fluid where properties change dramatically. The Earth’s oceans have a thermocline, dividing the mixed surface waters from the cold and deep waters below. This is not a new idea – legendary science fiction author Arthur C. Clarke envisioned the Kon Tiki balloon traveling through Jupiter’s atmosphere in his 1971 short story “Meet Medusa.” It depicts the balloon traveling downward toward a Jupiter thermocline and its associated cloud bank.

Jovicline can separate the surface layer of cloud formation from the deep abyss below. This unexpected result implies that something is moving all that ammonia.

A conveyor belt?

One possibility is that each jet stream is associated with a “circulation cell”, a weather phenomenon that moves gases through up and down air currents. The rise can cause ammonia enrichment and ammonia depletion. If true, there would be about eight of these circulating cells in each hemisphere. The Earth exhibits similar phenomena: the Hadley cell, named after the English physicist and meteorologist George Hadley, in the tropics, and the Ferrel cells, named after the American meteorologist William Ferrel, in mid-latitudes influence the Earth’s climate and climate.

Other meteorological phenomena may be responsible for moving ammonia within this deep atmosphere. For example, vigorous storms in Jupiter’s belts can create ammonia hail and doughy water (known as “dumplings”), which deplete the ammonia within the shallow belts before falling deep, then evaporating to enrich the belts at great depths.

What is clear is that Juno has opened a new window into the deep, dark atmosphere, and that the results are challenging our understanding of this giant planet. As Juno embarks on her extended mission, scientists will be working to make sense of these new discoveries.

* Leigh Fletcher is Associate Professor of Planetary Sciences at the University of Leicester (UK).

** ANDthis article was republished from the site the conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article on here.

