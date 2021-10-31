‘Need to taste the blood’

In an interview with the French broadcaster telefoot, Zlatan Ibrahimović stated that Kylian Mbappé needs to get out of his ‘comfort zone’ to evolve on the field

One of the great mysteries of European football revolves around the future of Kylian Mbappé. Linked only until the end of the current season with the Paris Saint-Germain, the forward may sign a pre-contract with any other club from January 1, 2022.

But that shouldn’t be the player’s main objective. At least in the view of Zlatan Ibrahimović.

In an interview with the French broadcaster telefoot, the former Parisian club striker stated that the PSG shirt 7 needs to leave the ‘comfort zone’ to evolve on the field. And this does not necessarily involve a change of club, but of posture.

“I love Mbappé, but he’s still very comfortable. You have to taste the blood, surround yourself with people who tell you that he is not the best player and that he still has to do better,” said Ibrahimović.

One of the leading assists in the French Championship, with four passes for goals, Mbappé has remained Paris Saint-Germain’s main offensive reference, even now with Lionel Messi at his side to form the attacking trident with Neymar.

PSG is the leader in the national competition, with ten victories in 12 games played. With the 31 points added up, the team from the capital has a ten-point advantage over the Lens, vice leader.