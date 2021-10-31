New Axie Infinity-style game will pay in cryptocoins for users to play poker

The relationship between poker, the most popular card game in the world, and cryptocurrencies goes back even before the launch of Bitcoin (BTC) when, still in development, the BTC code would have a built-in poker client that was removed in the final version.

However, with the launch of the BTC in 2009, one of the first industries that joined the cryptocurrency was online games with platforms for casinos offering BTC winnings for poker games, roulette, craps, among others.

Now fintech Decentral Games has announced that it is bringing the famous card game to the Axie Infinity-style play-to-earn gaming world, and has announced the beta release of ICE Poker, that will allow players to earn cryptocurrencies for their interaction with the game.

To participate in the game and earn cryptocurrencies users need to buy a non-fungible token (NFT) from the game which is a wearable, basically a clothing for their avatar in the metaverse. There is also a free version of the game, in which it is not necessary to buy NFT, however this version does not pay users in cryptocurrency.

However, unlike Axie Infinity, at ICE Poker NFT holders can ‘rent’ their wearables to other users and thereby earn passive income in which 70% of the profits go to the player and the other 30% goes to the owner of the NFT.

In the game players are rewarded for their interaction on the platform in $ICE tokens which, however, are only paid for those who have at least one platform governance token, the $DG that has to be staking. Possession of the DG token is also required to purchase or lease the wearable on NFT.

The ICE tokens earned in the game can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies in QuickSwap, which is currently the only decentralized exchange (DEX) with a liquidity pool for operations.

Players are rewarded for every game played, for completing daily challenges and also based on performance. In addition to the tokens, players also earn experience points (XP) that for their influence on the game’s profitability.

In the case of challenges, according to the game’s developers, they will be renewed every day and will also have different rewards according to difficulty, rewards according to their difficulty.

Profitability from in-game interaction is based on the performance of each player through a leaderboard that increases rewards in a range of 0.5 to 1.5 $ICE tokens, so the higher the rank, the more profitable the player it achieves.

In addition to game winnings, ICE Poker players can also get rewards in the form of $DG. These extra winnings will be based on monthly in-game rankings and like ICE tokens they can be used not only to exchange for other cryptocurrencies but at any Descentral Game casino in the metaverse.

Currently Decentral Games operates a set of casinos in the metaverse on different platforms.

Thus the company operates the only and first casino in the Descentraland metaverse and also in the Bored Ape Yacht Club, DEXTools, Aquarium and Vegas City.

To expand its operations in the metaverse the company launched a ‘patch’ in javascript that allows any metaverse platform to implement a franchise casino by sharing the revenues with the platform’s DG DAO.

