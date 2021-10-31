New information fuels rumors of GTA 6 taking place in South America

There have been times, there have been rumors that GTA 6 will take place in vice city and also in a South American country, having the Brazil and the Colombia as the most common targets of all reports and information that have emerged so far. Now, a new job offer fuels speculation.

As always, Rockstar is hiring to include a Photogrammetry Artist who will ‘discuss and plan possible captures and location scans with the art team, both local and international’. And that alone makes it clear that part of the game will take place outside the United States.

Recently, the journalist from Bloomberg and considered one of the industry benchmarks, Jason Schreier confirmed in publication in the Twitter that the launch of GTA 6 should take place between 2024 and 2025.

According to Henderson, GTA 6 will be set in a modern version of Vice City, and Rockstar’s intention is to give creative freedom to expansions of GTA Online.

The idea is that GTA 6 has a strong multiplayer component, as Online mode has kept GTA V as one of the most played titles in the world to date, almost 8 years after its release.

About the singleplayer mode, we will have multiple protagonists in the plot, one of them being a woman specialized in technology and hacking.