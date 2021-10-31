New reinforcement promises to give his life to save Grêmio

Pedro Lucas returned to Grêmio’s main group. One of the stars of the aspiring team that lifted the cup of the Brazilian Championship in the category this week, the gremista midfielder promised to “give his life” so that the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul is not relegated to the second division.

“It’s the moment I’ve always dreamed of, regardless of the club’s moment. I always said it was my dream. I want to fulfill my dream of playing for the professional with (support from) the fans. I feel ready. I want to give my life to help Grêmio out of this situation”, he stated in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha.

The player even moved up to the main group, but when Felipão arrived at the club, he cleaned up the team. So some young people went back to transition, athletes were traded and the pool reduced. And ended up leaving for Pedro Lucas.

“This was an analysis made by Grêmio. They thought I had to evolve in the physical part. They did individual work. I’ve already gained considerable weight. I ended up losing when I got the covid-19, but I’ve already made it back. In my view, I’m ready to help Grêmio professionally. I’m ready both physically and technically”, stated.

Pedro Lucas could leave Grêmio in 2022

The player’s staff had already approached management to talk about the midfielder’s situation in the 2022 season. So the managers were upset to see the underutilized talent in the midfielders.

So, they even proposed a loan in 2022, in case it was not used in the first team. However, the opportunity came in 2021, thanks to the good performances he had at Brasileirão de Aspirantes.

It remains to be seen if Vagner Mancini will put the boy on the field.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA