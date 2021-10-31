Next chapter summary, Monday, November 1 · TV News

Check out the summary of the next chapter of Carinha’s rerun of Angel, who goes to this Monday (1st), on SBT:

Nicole apologizes to Dulce Maria, but ignores it. Flávio calls Murilo and says he knows where his daughter is. Flávio says he will return later to say how much he wants in exchange for the information. Estefânia talks to Rosana and says they need to tell Gustavo about who Nicole and her family are before the wedding.

Cecília cries when she finds out from Fabiana that Gustavo and Nicole will have an engagement party. Zeca reveals to his father that he likes Juju, but that he is confused by his feelings. Vitor will have dinner at Gustavo’s house, but asks to cook for them.

Cecilia says a prayer and asks that Gustavo and Nicole’s wedding not take place. Rosana reveals to Gustavo that she is being blackmailed by Haydee and Flávio so that she doesn’t tell her what she knew about them. Mother Superior unintentionally tells about Nicole’s wedding party. Dulce Maria is sad and cries.

