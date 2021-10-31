Next chapter summary, Monday, November 1 · TV News

Check out the summary of the next chapter of the rerun of Império, Globo’s nine-hour soap opera, which airs on Monday (1):

José Alfredo unburdens himself with Joshua. Maurílio and Silviano talk at the door of the police station. Maria Marta goes to Maria Isis’ house. José Alfredo speaks on the phone with Maria Isis. Salvador meets a painter friend. Naná gives Xana an ultimatum. Vicente talks with Antônio and Luigi in the kitchen.

Téo Pereira finishes the commander’s biography. Robertão tells Érika and Téo that he’s going to arrange with Giancarlo the details of the trip to Japan. Maria Marta and Amanda disapprove of the dress Maria Clara chose for Cristina to go to her wedding with Vicente.

Kelly makes hamburgers in Leo and Amanda’s trailer. Enrico and Beatriz talk on the phone. José Alfredo argues with Téo. Cláudio and Beatriz arrange the details of Maria Clara and Vicente’s wedding. Cristina and Maria Clara face off. Everyone at the wedding eagerly awaits the arrival of Maria Clara.

