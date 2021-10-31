Neymar’s girlfriend highlights breasts in a sexy look and player reacts

Neymar’s girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi is in Paris at the player’s house, where she has enjoyed relaxing days with friends. On Friday night (29), the businesswoman attended a Halloween party alongside Paris athlete Saint-Germain and stole the show by wearing a sexy vampire costume.

In a red dress that left her breasts in evidence, Bruna teased by publishing a video on her social network: “If you fool around, I’ll bite,” she wrote. But what drew more attention than the influencer’s good form was the comment left by Neymar. The athlete responded with an emoji sending a kiss and stirred up the fans of the new couple.

“That’s it, huh Ney”, commented a netizen. “What a great goal for Neymar”, praised another one. “Striker on and off the field,” joked a third follower. Some more euphoric fans urged the player to take over soon the new relationship, which became public in August, during a boat trip through Ibiza. “You guys are so beautiful together,” said one fan. “Come out soon! I cheer too much for you,” asked another. “Marry her right away and make about 3 boys”, opined another one.

In addition to Bruna Biancardi and Neymar, the party was also attended by Carol Dantas, mother of Davi Luca, the player’s son, as well as Lexa and MC Guimê, who posted photos of the event. See the gallery clicks above!