Nike monitors Tite’s son’s likes case and rejects prejudice

The team’s main sponsor, Nike said it follows the case of Tite’s son, Matheus Bachi, who liked biased posts on social media. Member of the technical committee of the Brazilian team, he liked texts and memes with transphobia, machismo and gender violence. The company claims to be against prejudice.

Questioned by the blog, Nike positioned itself through a note: “We are following the situation closely. Nike vehemently repudiates any and all forms of discrimination or prejudice.”

The blog sought out some other sponsors about the case and awaits their responses.

Bachi appeared as one of the people who had liked comments on the Instagram of volleyball player Maurício Souza, who was dismissed from Minas Tênis accused of homophobic posts. Searches on the profiles followed by Matheus Bachi on Instagram reveal that he was giving likes to other prejudiced posts.

There are publications with the following content: image comparing the character Blanka from “Street Fighter” to a feminist woman; caption “she appealed and got dick again” in news about the acquittal of André de Camargo Aranha, accused of raping Mariana Ferrer, image with the term “Transformer” on a bathroom sign supposedly for transgender people, as well as ironic mentions of public figures , as the STF minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Tite made a statement at the national team’s convening interview condemning prejudice. The CBF board is concerned about the case with the fear that it will grow and make Bachi’s situation unsustainable. At the moment, he is not threatened in office.

Bachi has yet to take a stand on the case. The CBF released the following note: “The CBF became aware of the facts and spoke directly with the aforementioned official, who acknowledged his error in ‘liking’ the post, as he does not share this opinion. The Confederation reinforces its commitment to football free of any prejudice or discrimination. Through the ‘Todos Iguais’ campaign, which has been in existence for almost a decade, it defends a solidary sport that integrates all colors, origins, beliefs, genders or physical conditions, using its competitions and activities as a dissemination platform. Brazilian Team.”