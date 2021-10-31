Nine Google Apps That Are Very Helpful But Almost No One Knows | Utilities

Google has several applications that are still little known, but that can make a difference in users’ daily lives. Available for Android and iPhone (iOS), the tools are useful for learning new languages ​​or, for example, to remember contents studied in high school, for example. In addition, some apps also promise to simplify routine activities, as they can facilitate payments and organize the main news of the day.

In the list below, the TechAll gathered nine Google apps that are little known or little explored by users. Check out below how the tools work and how they can be useful, whether for identifying new plant species or learning a new programming language.

With PhotoScan, you can scan printed photos to back them up to Google Photos. So you can keep old photos so you don’t risk losing them, for example. The app, which is only available for Android, is easy to use.

To scan the images, just capture a photo and move the phone over some strategic points that are virtually positioned over the photo. The image is then processed by the app, which detects the edges and removes reflections from the photo.

Google Pay is Google’s virtual wallet. Through the app, users can register credit and debit cards, in addition to loyalty cards and gift cards. It is also possible to register cards used to pay for public transport, such as buses and subways.

With a registered payment method, it is possible to make purchases by approximation, using only the cell phone – which does not require the use of physical cards or cash, for example. To use the feature, however, it is necessary to have a compatible cell phone and verify that the payment method is accepted by the platform.

Google Lens is an image recognition tool. The app can be accessed from Google Photos, the smartphone camera or via the Google Assistant on Android, and the service also has a dedicated app for iPhone (iOS).

With Lens, users can point the phone’s camera to translate texts in real time, identify objects and search for similar products. In addition, you can also check places, sights, species of plants and animals and even solve math questions.

Through Files, users can check how much internal storage is available on the phone and also free up memory space from suggestions sent by Google. The app works as a storage manager and even lets you share files without internet access. Files has a simple interface and organizes media in folders, such as “Pictures”, “Videos” and “Audios”, which makes using the app even more intuitive.

Read Along is an application aimed at children whose purpose is to help children learn to read through interactive activities. The app, which is only available for Android, can be accessed in nine different languages ​​and has a virtual assistant that helps little ones when they have difficulty reading.

Through the app, it is possible to read children’s stories and access games that encourage the learning of new words. In addition, you can also use Read Along to learn other languages.

Socratic can help you learn a variety of content, including subjects related to math, science and history. Through the app, which is available for Android and iPhone, users can capture images with the statement of the questions to search for similar content, which helps in the study of themes and in the development of answers.

In addition, the app also has cards with summaries of topics such as biology, chemistry, physics, history, algebra, geometry and trigonometry, which can also be useful to recall concepts already studied.

Grasshopper is an application for anyone who wants to learn to program. Through the app, users have access to a series of interactive games that teach how to write in JavaScript. You don’t need programming experience to start practicing.

The program teaches programming from levels, and the contents can be studied by both beginners and experienced users who want to keep their skills up to date.

Google Arts & Culture is a platform maintained by Google in collaboration with several museums around the world. Through the app, you can meet artists and their work, view collections and exhibitions from cultural centers, explore galleries and museums using Google’s Street View, and analyze historical buildings and artifacts with the 360º 3D visualization model.

In addition, you can also check out museums and art exhibitions near your address, as well as draw routes on the map. Arts & Culture has app available for Android and iPhone (iOS).

Google News is a news aggregator that organizes content that may be of interest to the user. In the “For you” tab you can check a sort of summary with the top five news of the moment. In “Headlines”, users can check subject categories such as “Brazil”, “World”, “Business”, “Science and Technology” and “Entertainment”, for example.

In addition, users can also follow topics, sources and topics of interest to see more news and features in the Google News feed. The app is available for Android and iPhone (iOS).