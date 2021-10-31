nine regions fall to a moderate level in the SC risk matrix; check out

Maintaining for the fourth consecutive week a trend of reduction in transmission rates and registration of severe cases and deaths by Coronavirus in the State, the Regionalized Potential Risk Matrix released this Saturday, 30, indicates nine regions as moderate potential risk (blue color) and eight regions as potentially high risk (yellow color).

There was an improvement in the indicators of the Carboniferous, Extreme South, Greater Florianópolis, Laguna, Midwest, Serra Catarinense and Vale do Itapocu regions, which in the previous week were classified as high level (yellow), and are now classified as moderate level (blue) , joining the regions of Alto Vale do Itajaí and Alto Vale do Rio do Peixe, which remained at the moderate level (blue).

In the Foz do Rio Itajaí and Oeste regions, which in the previous week were classified as a moderate level (blue), were now classified as a High level (yellow), as they showed maintenance of severity indicators and an increase in the number of cases confirmed throughout the week.

The regions at high risk are Alto Uruguai Catarinense, Extreme West, Foz do Rio Itajaí, Middle Vale do Itajaí, Northeast, West, North Plateau and Xanxerê.

Advances in vaccination are responsible for the improvement in indicators

In recent weeks, there has been a significant reduction in pandemic severity indicators across the state, especially in the number of deaths, which decreased by 19% compared to the previous week.

However, the number of hospitalized cases remained stable in the range of 600 per week and admissions to ICU beds, which remained in the range of 160 per week.

Most patients who are dying from coronavirus at this time are elderly, over 60 years of age, and who have not yet received a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Deaths

A preliminary survey carried out by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance (Dive-SC) of the State Department of Health shows that in the period from September 14 to October 13, 431 deaths by Covid-19 were registered in SC.

When analyzing the vaccination status of people who died during this period, of the 431 deaths, 327 (76%) were elderly (60 years old or more) and 104 (34%) were people under 60 years of age.

Of the 327 elderly, 116 (35%) had not completed the vaccination schedule (87 had not received any dose and 29 had only received the first dose), 211 (65%) had received both doses or the single dose for more than 5 months, but only two had received the booster dose. Because of this, the SES/SC recommended reducing the period of application of the booster dose for the elderly, which was reduced to 5 months after the second dose or single dose of the primary regimen.

Among the population under 60 years, of the 104 registered deaths, 88 (85%) had not completed the vaccination schedule and only 16 people (15%) had the complete vaccination schedule.

These numbers serve to alert young people and adults about the importance of completing the primary vaccination schedule with two doses, in order to expand their protection against severe forms of Covid-19, considering that there are more than 420,000 people behind in the application of the second dose across the state.

Vaccination coverage

The increase in Vaccination Coverage in Santa Catarina remains an essential factor in improving the Risk Matrix indicators in all regions of the State. This week Santa Catarina surpassed the mark of 10.1 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 applied, of which 4.27 million have already received the second dose or single dose, being completely immunized (59% of the total population).

In addition, 290,182 elderly people and health workers have already received the booster dose and 12,970 people with severe immunosuppression have received additional doses. It is from the increase in vaccination coverage that it has been possible to reduce the severity of the pandemic in the state, which counts on the Delta variant of the coronavirus as being responsible for the greatest number of infections at this time. Vaccination data can be checked on the new vacinometer through the link.

To further reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 in Santa Catarina it is necessary to advance vaccination, especially with the application of the booster dose for the elderly, the second dose for people over 18 years and complete the first stage of vaccination for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, which has already achieved more than 60% coverage of the first dose.

As the number of active cases is still high, for Santa Catarina to continue advancing towards the control of the pandemic, it is recommended to maintain prevention measures that involve the use of masks, distance, preferring to remain in open air environments and with ventilation natural and avoid agglomerations. And if you have flu-like symptoms, look for a health service and get tested. It is free.

The main purpose of the risk matrix is ​​to be a decision-making tool. The final score of the risk map considers a more adapted range of variation for each level, ranging from 1 to 1.9 as moderate, 2 to 2.9 as high, 3 to 3.9 as severe and equal to 4 as very severe.

