No Limite will be shown three times a week on Globo’s 2022 grid

O On the edge will gain news in 2022 in the schedule of Globe. without the command of André Marques, the reality show will always be shown on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. The debut is forecast to take place in April.

After a special edition with ex-BBBs, which took place this year, the survival dispute will have a return of anonymous participants, new dynamics and tests that promise to leave everyone breathless.

Globo stated that a new name for the command of the attraction will be revealed soon. For now, the public can sign up for the new season.

Also, recently, Boninho spoke about the opening of registrations. After anticipating for the clients of the bank that sponsors the survival reality show, Globo’s director reopened the subscriptions in general and published it on his Instagram profile.

Kaysar Dadour, Breno Simões and Gui Napolitano, who went to No Limite that year, fired fire emojis. Viegas, the runner-up, commented: “All right, hold the father then.” Ariadna Arantes made a friend and Angélica Ramos echoed: “Wow… Good luck everyone.”

In this fight for the R$ 500,000 prize, candidates for the position must fill out a form with more than 80 questions, talking about their life on video, in addition to sending photos for the production.

In 2022, Globo will have a new edition of the BBB, now under the command of Tadeu Schmidt. The program will debut on January 17th. For this new phase, the Leader’s party will gain an extra spice: before the celebration, participants will be able to buy additional items with their pickets to make the celebration even more fueled.

The station also hit the hammer and André Marques will head The Voice +. The premiere of the reality show dedicated exclusively to talents over 60 is scheduled for February. The Voice Kids will continue under the command of Marcio Garcia, starting in April.