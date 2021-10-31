no prize winner accumulates and goes to BRL 65 million

No bets matched the result of the Mega-Sena (03-16-17-37-38-53) contest 2424 drawn this Saturday, October 30, and the prize totaled R$65 million. The event took place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

The second track, with five hits, had 101 winning tickets and each one will receive R$ 41,000. In the last range, 6,900 bets scored four numbers and won R$850.

How to receive the Mega-Sena contest 2424 award?

At Caixa agencies, winners can receive prizes of any value upon presentation of their RG, CPF, in addition to the original ticket. Amounts of up to R$1,903.98 can also be withdrawn at lottery outlets.

Winners of Mega-Sena contest 2424 online betting manage to transfer to a Pay Market account. Rewards can be redeemed within 90 calendar days.

After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the FIES – Financing Fund for Higher Education Students.

Probability

To win the Mega-Sena 2424 jackpot with a single bet of six tens, the odds were one in over 50 million. In the second range, with five hits, and in the third range, with four hits, the chance increased to one by, respectively, 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

Next Mega-Sena Draw

The next Mega-Sena draw will be for contest 2425 and is scheduled for Wednesday, November 3rd, starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time). The minimum bet, of six numbers, costs R$ 4.50 and players can place up to one hour before the draw at lotteries, Loterias Caixa application or on the website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br).

