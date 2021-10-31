Northern lights can be seen in large areas of the US and Europe this Saturday

A large solar eruption erupted last Thursday (28th) and is expected to reach Earth this Saturday (30th), which could result in a strong geomagnetic storm and cause an aurora borealis to be visible in the skies over the United States and Europe .

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a US government agency, has issued a “strong” geomagnetic storm warning for today and tomorrow.

The scale for geomagnetic storms ranges from G1, or minor storm, to G5, an extreme storm. The NOAA alert is a G3.

The geomagnetic storm could cause voltage irregularities and false alarms in some safety and security devices, NOAA warned in the statement.

The phenomenon can also cause blackouts in high-frequency radios and loss of contact on the sunlit side of the Earth.

The most visible effect of the impending geomagnetic storm is that it will likely overwhelm the aurora borealis, making it visible in large parts of the United States and Europe.

Places where the aurora borealis can appear

The Aurora forecast from the Fairbanks Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska indicates that, weather permitting, the aurora borealis could be visible from Portland, Oregon, to New York City.

It may also be visible on the southern horizon, such as Carson City, Nevada, Oklahoma City and Raleigh, North Carolina.

In Europe, the forecast shows, weather permitting, the aurora borealis could be visible above Norway, Sweden and Finland, and even as far south as Scotland and St. Petersburg, Russia.

It may also be visible on the southern horizon, such as Dublin, Ireland and Hamburg, Germany. The aurora australis, or so-called “southern lights”, has similar effects.

The forecast shows this phenomenon can also be seen on the horizon from Melbourne, Australia, to Christchurch, New Zealand.

