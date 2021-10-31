Novo Edge uses Microsoft 365 to win Chrome users

Microsoft published this Thursday (28), on the Microsoft Edge Blog, a series of news that will make the browser an essential part in the use of the Microsoft 365 productivity package.

Written by Microsoft browser program managers Deb Dubrow and Sean Lyndersay, the post recalls that “millions around the world already rely on Microsoft 365 productivity apps and Microsoft Edge as part of their daily workflow.” What executives promise, over the next six months, is to make this experience between the two “more harmonious”.

But it looks like the end result will involve a lot more than just harmony. Microsoft Edge is about to become a kind of manager that, through a single sign-on, will allow quick access to Outlook or Teams. Also, in the case of Microsoft 365, the browser will work even if the user has several different work profiles. With the new Edge, it will be the end of that “via sacra” of endless and annoying logins.

Source: Microsoft Edge Blog/DisclosureSource: Microsoft Edge Blog

What is Microsoft’s goal?

More than strengthening the interactivity between its products, Microsoft clearly wants to bring new users to the Edge, which, although it has been popular since its launch in early 2020, has a market share (3.77%) that does not comes to “scratch” the power of Google Chrome (with 65%).

In that sense, using your office suite of applications makes perfect sense to Microsoft. After all, as much as Google’s online productivity tools have been gaining adherents, it’s Bill Gates’ company that has always had the upper hand when it comes to integrating applications and services. And this is a logical fact, since the Windows operating system powers most of the computers in companies around the world.

Source: Microsoft Edge Blog/DisclosureSource: Microsoft Edge Blog

Source: Microsoft Edge Blog