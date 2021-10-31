Nuuvem launches ‘Halloween Gamer’ with games up to 85% cheaper

Nuuvem started yesterday (28) the “Halloween Gamer”, a mega sale with PC games up to 85% cheaper. Altogether, there are more than 650 titles with promotional prices and some of them are in “Flash Sale”, with offers even better for a limited time.

Among the highlights are games like Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Frostpunk, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Soul Calibur VI and Resident Evil Village. Special values ​​until November 2nd, next Tuesday.

See below the relationship that Voxel has prepared with some of the best offers. To access the complete catalog, visit the official website.

  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (85% discount, from R$159.90 to R$23.98);
  • frostpunk (70% discount, from R$57.99 to R$17.39);
  • Resident Evil 3 Remake (67% discount, from R$129.99 to R$42.89);
  • Soul Calibur VI (85% discount, from R$159.90 to R$23.98);
  • Resident Evil Village (38% discount, from R$179.99 to R$109.99);
  • Mortal Kombat X (80% discount, from BRL 59.90 to BRL 11.98);
  • No Man’s Sky (50% discount, from R$129.99 to R$64.99);
  • Resident Evil 0 (75% discount, from R$39.99 to R$9.99);
  • deathloop (40% discount, from R$249.95 to R$149.95);
  • Days Gone (33% discount, from R$199.90 to R$133.93);
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition (75% discount, from R$49.99 to R$12.49);
  • BioShock: The Collection (80% discount, from R$119 to R$23.80);
  • Little Nightmares II (33% discount, from R$199.90 to R$133.93);
  • hitman 2 (85% discount, from R$199.99 to R$29.99);
  • Injustice 2 (80% discount, from R$129.99 to R$25.99);
  • overcooked (80% discount, from R$38.99 to R$7.79).

