Nuuvem launches ‘Halloween Gamer’ with games up to 85% cheaper

Nuuvem started yesterday (28) the “Halloween Gamer”, a mega sale with PC games up to 85% cheaper. Altogether, there are more than 650 titles with promotional prices and some of them are in “Flash Sale”, with offers even better for a limited time.

Among the highlights are games like Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Frostpunk, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Soul Calibur VI and Resident Evil Village. Special values ​​until November 2nd, next Tuesday.

See below the relationship that Voxel has prepared with some of the best offers. To access the complete catalog, visit the official website.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (85% discount, from R$159.90 to R$23.98);

frostpunk (70% discount, from R$57.99 to R$17.39);

Resident Evil 3 Remake (67% discount, from R$129.99 to R$42.89);

Soul Calibur VI (85% discount, from R$159.90 to R$23.98);

Resident Evil Village (38% discount, from R$179.99 to R$109.99);

Mortal Kombat X (80% discount, from BRL 59.90 to BRL 11.98);

No Man’s Sky (50% discount, from R$129.99 to R$64.99);

Resident Evil 0 (75% discount, from R$39.99 to R$9.99);

deathloop (40% discount, from R$249.95 to R$149.95);

Days Gone (33% discount, from R$199.90 to R$133.93);

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition (75% discount, from R$49.99 to R$12.49);

BioShock: The Collection (80% discount, from R$119 to R$23.80);

Little Nightmares II (33% discount, from R$199.90 to R$133.93);

hitman 2 (85% discount, from R$199.99 to R$29.99);

Injustice 2 (80% discount, from R$129.99 to R$25.99);

overcooked (80% discount, from R$38.99 to R$7.79).

So, what did you think of Nuuvem’s promotions? Comment in the section below!