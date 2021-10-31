October was the month for those who protected themselves with a steel umbrella; see the best investments of the month

October could have been a good month for investments, but the deterioration of the country’s fiscal risk was so great that only those who survived protected themselves from the Brazilian economy. You best investments were the dollarized or uncorrelated with the local market, or the good old conservative fixed income.

The surge in future interest rates weighed on stocks, such as stocks and real estate funds, and fixed rate government bonds linked to inflation, which depreciate when rates rise.

Thus, we saw bitcoin soar ahead with an increase of nearly 50% (in reais), followed by gold, which rose 4.77%, and the dollar, which was R$5.65 in the spot price and R$ $5.64 in PTAX quote. Then came the Treasury Selic, a public bond whose profitability is linked to the basic interest rate, and which benefits from rising interest rates.

In the lantern, on the other hand, only the sea of ​​blood of long fixed-rate government bonds linked to inflation, hurt by the opening of the interest rate curve. At the end of the table there is also the Ibovespa, with a drop of 6.74%, ending the month at 103,500 points.

see the investment ranking of the month in the table below:

The best investments of October

Investment Profitability in the month Profitability in the year Bitcoin 47.07% 133.01% Gold 4.77% 0.79% PTAX Dollar 3.75% 8.60% cash dollar 3.67% 8.82% Selic Treasure 2024 0.59% – Selic Treasure 2027 0.58% – CDI* 0.52% 2.97% Old savings** 0.50% 5.11% New savings** 0.36% 2.03% Anbima Geral Debentures Index (IDA – General)* -0.60% 3.79% IFIX -1.47% -6.78% Anbima Debenture Index – IPCA (IDA – IPCA)* -2.34% 0.81% Treasure IPCA+ 2026 -3.78% -6.10% IPCA+ Treasury with 2030 Semiannual Interest -4.70% -8.71% Prefix Treasure 2024 -5.12% – Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest 2031 -6.04% -21.23% Ibovespa -6.74% -13.04% Prefix Treasure 2026 -6.81% -17.33% IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 2040 -7.69% -12.96% Treasury IPCA+ 2035 -9.24% -18.23% IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest 2055 -9.91% -17.78% Treasury IPCA+ 2045 -16.42% -34.77%



Until 10/28. (**) Savings with birthday on the 28th.

All performances are quoted in real. The profitability of government bonds considers the purchase price in the morning of the initial date and the sale price in the morning of the final date, as calculated by Tesouro Direto.

Sources: Central Bank, Anbima, Tesouro Direto, Broadcast and Coinbase, Inc..

The end of the spending ceiling as we know it

The start of the third quarter corporate balance sheet season in Brazil and abroad could have positively stirred local markets. After all, the numbers have been good overall, especially in the United States. At the very least, the Brazilian stock exchange could have surfed the optimism of American stock exchanges.

But Brasília once again brought thunderclouds to local markets. This time, the government decided to circumvent the spending ceiling by announcing its new social program, Auxílio Brasil, with R$ 30 billion outside the limit; then changed the ceiling correction rule to release that amount and some more in next year’s budget.

With this, the government obtained a license to spend, in addition to what was planned, a little more than R$ 80 billion in 2022 – an election year, it is good to remember -, most of them with basic income for the poorest population.

It’s not that the poorest don’t need a basic income program – so much so that Bolsa Família, the program that Auxílio Brasil seeks to replace, is one of the most successful state policies in the New Republic.

The point is that the dribble on the roof sends the message to the world that the Brazilian government has no fiscal responsibility and that here the rules change in the middle of the game.

In addition, an aid of R$400, as the government intends, would come above the R$300 initially expected. Aside from the devaluation of the real that the increased fiscal risk already entails, this much more resource earmarked for consumption could further pressure prices.

The government’s maneuver led to the departure of two important members of the economic team – the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and the secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt -, in addition to their respective deputies.

At the most tense moment of the month, the market feared that Paulo Guedes would resign from the Ministry of Economy, and there were rumors that he would have resigned, but had been persuaded to stay by President Jair Bolsonaro.

There was a slight relief when Guedes appeared alongside Bolsonaro at a press conference to defend the R$400 Brazilian Aid and the “puxadinho” in the spending ceiling, but that was not enough to calm the market’s spirits.

After all, the damage had already been done: in practice, there was no longer a roof. What would stop the government from making some other maneuver to accommodate even more “fair” spending?

To make matters worse, raising the ceiling isn’t even a certainty. The change in the rule for correction of the limit was included in the PEC for precatório, which has not yet been approved and has been subsequently postponed.

In the meantime, Bolsa Família was closed without any clarity on how its replacement will be, and whether it will be able to survive 2022. After all, the R$400 was only promised until the end of next year. Afterwards, this amount would reduce a little – but then it would be another government.

Pressure on interest, exchange and inflation

The increase in fiscal risk weighed even more on future interest rates and the exchange rate. The dollar in cash reached R$ 5.70 at the height of the crisis.

Inflationary pressures also grew, and financial institutions began to review their projections for the Selic, dollar and IPCA, this year and next, estimating lower economic growth. Itaú even predicted recession for next year.

All this contributed to further pressure the Central Bank, whose Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) met last Wednesday (27) to decide the direction of the Selic.

The market was already expecting a rise – after all, at the last meeting, the Copom had already announced an adjustment of one more percentage point at the October meeting.

However, with the hole in the ceiling, the stakes began to split. Part of the market started to expect a 1.25 adjustment, and most moved to a 1.5 point bet. Investors understood that it was necessary to be tougher on inflation after the fiscal deterioration.

In the end, the BC did what the market expected, but it was not enough to anchor expectations and bring relief to investors.

The Copom raised the Selic by 1.5 percentage points, to 7.75% per year, and signaled a new high of the same magnitude at the last meeting of the year, in December. But his statement was considered erratic, with little firmness in relation to the rise in prices, which only contributed to higher interest rates, both in the short and in the long term.

In addition, news that the government could extend the payment of emergency aid, if the dribble in the spending ceiling included in the PEC of court orders is not approved in Congress, brought even more tension to the interest and exchange market.

Interest went crazy

The surge in future interest rates in the month brought down the prices of fixed-rate and inflation-linked bonds, at the same time as they took their rates upward. The month ended with pre-paid bonds paying more than 12% a year, and NTN-B remunerating almost 6% a year + IPCA. Those who bought these types of bonds at the beginning of the year, when rates were lower, are already suffering from devaluations of up to 30% in the year.

In addition, the yield curve has flattened, with long bonds paying less or the same as shorter bonds, a dysfunctional market signal and unanchored expectations.

Higher interest rates and greater country risk are also reflected in price declines in the real estate and equity markets. As a result, we had another month of losses for the Ibovespa, B3’s main stock index, and for the IFIX, the real estate fund index.

The fall of the Ibovespa also received a helping hand from the devaluation of Petrobras shares, whose pricing policy was again criticized by Bolsonaro and by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira.

Even the president of the state-owned company itself, Joaquim da Silva e Luna, said that the company is not just seeking “profit for profit”, which was interpreted negatively by the market.

The fear is that the government will end up interfering in the state’s price policy at a time of rising fuel prices, a sword that never seems to leave the oil company’s head.

Only 12 Ibovespa shares had a positive performance in the month, most of them due to good results in the third quarter balance sheet (of the company itself or of its sector) and the announcement of dividend payments.

Among the worst performers were stocks that suffer from high interest rates (such as retailers, developers and companies considered techs) or the dollar (such as airlines and travel agencies).

See below the stocks with the biggest rises and biggest falls in the Ibovespa in October:

best stocks of october Action Code Performance in the month BB Security BBSE3 11.23% Ambev ABEV3 10.85% Alive VIVT3 6.69% EDP ​​Brazil ENBR3 6.48% JBS JBSS3 5.48% engie EGIE3 3.20% Marfrig MRFG3 3.12% Taesa TAEE11 2.43% South America SULA11 2.08% Gerdau Metallurgy GOAU4 0.89%

Source: B3/Broadcast

worst actions of october Action Code Performance in the month Meluze CASH3 -45.09% Blue BLUE4 -31.97% espadrilles ALPA4 -27.08% Goal GOLL4 -26.36% CVC CVCB3 -25.70% Magazine Luiza MGLU3 -24.55% Interbank BIDI11 -23.86% Inter PN Bank BIDI4 -22.77% Sum Group SUM3 -22.06% Cyrela CYRE3 -21.78%

Source: B3/Broadcast

In the heat of conservative fixed income

But now let’s talk about the good thing. With the Selic rate at 7.75% per year and the current IPCA projections for the next 12 months, conservative fixed income investments finally gained once again from inflation. Even the savings account was once again able to preserve purchasing power.

The increase in the basic interest rate increased the return on the Treasury Selic and on all post-fixed investments indexed to the CDI, such as most CDBs, LCIs and LCAs available in the market.

With the expectation that the Selic and CDI will continue to rise, these investments are once again attractive, and may, within a year or more, pay the equivalent of at least 1% per month to the investor.

Moving to the podium of the table, the dollar and gold appreciated both globally and locally. It wasn’t just the real that depreciated against the dollar as fiscal risk increased; the American currency also appreciated against global currencies, with the prospect of withdrawal of monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve, since the American inflation is under pressure.

This, incidentally, was one of the reasons for the rise in dollar gold in October. The precious metal was also used as a haven by investors concerned about the uneven recovery of the post-pandemic global economy. Some countries with important economies are still lagging behind in vaccination, Europe appears to be entering a fourth wave and new variants continue to emerge and worry health experts.

bitcoin record

Bitcoin, on the other hand, broke its historic record this month, rising to the range of US$ 66,000. Subsequently, a strong correction was seen, which led the cryptocurrency to end the month in the range of US$ 62,000, equivalent to just under R$ 351,000.

The rise of bitcoin was already expected, given that October is a month in which the asset tends to appreciate, historically. But the arrival of the first cryptocurrency ETFs on the American market contributed to investors’ excitement.