On National Book Day, discover the 10 greatest works that the Left tries to hide at all costs

Our main weapon against “left-wing” militancy and its plots is knowledge.

The left works day after day to try to destroy the family and dominate our country through its socialist and communist ideologies.

This can not happen!

Today, National Book Day, get to know 10 Book tips that make the left despair:

The Law: Why the Left Doesn’t Work

This book provides a practical reflection on the ideas of philosophers and other thinkers about politics and life in society, including John Locke and Adam Smith, and deals with themes such as freedom, property rights, dispossession, equality, free enterprise, taxes, democracy, universal suffrage, authoritarianism and so many others that, after nearly two centuries, still provoke heated debates.

1984 – George Orwell

Released a few months before the author’s death, it is a masterful work that still imposes itself as a powerful fictional reflection on the nefarious essence of any form of totalitarian power. It is considered by many to be the greatest work of the 20th century.

The Black Book Of Communism

The Black Book of Communism brings to light the staggering balance of more than seven decades of history of communist regimes: large-scale massacres, deportations of entire populations to regions without the slightest condition of survival, murderous purges liquidating the slightest trace of opposition, famine and misery that indistinctly decimated millions of people, in short, the annihilation of men, women, children, soldiers, peasants, religious, political prisoners and all those who, for the most diverse reasons, found themselves on the path of implanting what, paradoxically, was born as a promise of redemption and hope.

A Great National Project – Enéas Carneiro (1994 and 1998)

These books from the campaign for the presidency of Brazil by candidate Enéas Carneiro, from the Party for the Rebuilding of the National Order (PRONA), show all the knowledge and concern for Brazil that this worthy public man, Dr. Enéas Ferreira Carneiro, had. Historical archive that cannot be forgotten by Brazilians, as it is a vivid example of pure patriotism and without ideological ties or strong internationalist influences; Enéas, and PRONA, must be preserved in the minds and national bosom of Brazilians.

The Secret History of Rede Globo – Daniel Herz

This book, originally released in 1983, reconstructs the history of the formation of Rede Globo, shed light on aspects that were invisible. ‘Secret History of Rede Globo’ is a work to help in the debate on Contemporary Brazil, especially with regard to the democratization of communication. A lot of dirt is revealed

Discourse on Voluntary Servitude

What kind of pathological cowardice drives entire nations to willingly subject themselves to an individual or a small elite? This is the investigation made in Discourse on voluntary servitude, written in the 16th century, but more current than ever. The work is considered the beginning of what is now known as the theory of civil disobedience and non-violent struggle.

Disinformation – Former spy chief reveals secret strategies to undermine freedom

The leading work on the subject, this book completely changes the way the reader understands the intelligence services, international relations and the press. He demonstrates, through concrete examples taken from recent world history, that, contrary to what is generally thought at first, misinformation and misinformation are not the same thing: misinformation is a strategic action, which has even been and continues to be used in large scale by intelligence services to transform the way in which man and societies interpret events and reality.

THE MYTH – Behind the Scenes of Dawn

The book “O MITO – Os Backstage do Alvorada” is a work that portrays the first phase of the Bolsonaro government – from September 2019 to May 2020. All the main political events in Brazil during this phase were debated daily at the exit of Palácio da Alvorada .

This work allows the reader, in addition to access to texts, an unedited view of videos that show President Bolsonaro’s interaction with supporters and the press, presenting the national political dynamics. The reader will get to know in detail all the charisma, faith, humility, strength, determination, patriotism and love for the family that consolidated Bolsonaro as the greatest statesman in our recent history and the most popular president of our entire Republic.

MYTH 2 – The Enemy Is Now Another

The book The Myth II – The Enemy Now Is Another is a work that portrays the period from June 2020 to July 2021 of the Bolsonaro government. The main political events in Brazil at this stage were debated and recorded in videos and texts.

This work will allow the reader, in addition to access to texts, a vision of the dynamics of national politics through videos, in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic (the new enemy) and all its consequences, such as the actions of the Bolsonaro government and the “against political coups” such as the CPI installed in the Federal Senate to investigate responsibilities in the public management of the pandemic.

The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the Left

What is the left’s “big lie”? That conservatives are fascists. Even Nazis.

But, in fact, this audacious lie is a complete inversion of the truth. Yes, there are fascists, but they are on the left. The left has an ideology virtually identical to fascism, and routinely borrows the Nazis’ tactics of political terror and intimidation.

