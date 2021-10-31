On the day he turns 61, Maradona receives tribute from Pelé

This Saturday, Diego Armando Maradona would be turning 61 years old. The Argentine idol died on November 25, 2020, as a result of a cardiorespiratory arrest.

In a post on social networks, Pelé paid tribute to Maradona, noting that he “looks fondly” at the “beautiful friendship they had.”

“God gave him his genius. The world gave him his love. Diego would have his birthday today. Forever, on this day, those who love football will remember what he used to do with the ball. But I, in particular, have the chance to remember with affection of the beautiful friendship we had. These memories are a real gift,” wrote the “King of football”, three-time world champion with the Brazilian national team.

Also in a post on social media, Conmebol recalled some of Maradona’s achievements during his football career. Among them, the title of the 1986 World Cup, Argentine player with the most matches in World Cups (21) and author of the “goal of the century”, in a match against England, in the quarter-finals of the 1986 world tournament, when he started from midfield and stopped with the ball in the nets.

🎂Birthday of Diego Maradona! ♾🇦🇷 ✅ World Champion 1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣6️⃣🏆 ✅ Argentine player with bad matches in worlds 2️⃣1️⃣ 📋 ✅ Record in absences received in Mundiales 1️⃣3️⃣9️⃣ 📝 ✅ 3️⃣ 3️⃣ sips ⚽ con la @Argentina ✅ Author of #GolDelSiglo 🔝#ElMesDel10 #CreeEnGrande pic.twitter.com/snznPu0tmE — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) October 30, 2021

